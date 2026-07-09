Jimmy Akena’s wife to be investigated over acquisition of many plots in Kampala- MP Kabanda

Kasambya County Member of Parliament, Daudi Kabanda, has revealed that the wife of Uganda People’s Congress (UPC) party president, Jimmy Akena, will be investigated by security agencies over the acquisition of properties in Kampala and her activities during her time as a government minister.

Kabanda made the remarks while responding to Akena’s criticism of the Chief of Defence Forces (CDF), Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba, after the UPC leader called for the army chief to resign.

The legislator, who is a member of the ruling National Resistance Movement (NRM), defended Gen Kainerugaba, saying the CDF enjoys support from many Ugandans and would not be forced out of office by political criticism.

Akena is married to Ms Betty Amongi, the former Minister of Gender and also former Member of Parliament for Oyam South. However, before being posted to the Gender Ministry, she served as Minister for Kampala Capital City and Metropolitan Affairs and Minister of Lands, Housing and Urban Development. There are allegations that there were underground dealings involving properties of the Departed Asian Custodian Board.

“The president of UPC, Jimmy Akena, insulting the chairman of the Patriotic League of Uganda, who is also the CDF, that the CDF should resign, should know that the CDF is not going anywhere because he has the support of the majority of Ugandans,” Kabanda said.

Kabanda alleged that Akena’s criticism may have been motivated by fears that investigations into corruption and abuse of office could extend to his family members.

“We want to inform the Honourable Jimmy Akena that the CDF, who is also the Senior Presidential Advisor on Special Operations, may start with his wife,” Kabanda claimed.

He alleged that Akena’s wife, who previously served as a minister, has questions to answer over how she acquired some properties in Kampala and her involvement in government operations.

“His wife has been a minister and is one of those ministers who have issues. She is one of the ministers who have acquired plots in Kampala, not through proper channels,” Kabanda alleged.

The Kasambya MP further claimed that authorities could investigate allegations of misuse of public resources and procurement processes at the Ministry of Gender, Labour and Social Development during her tenure.

“We know how she has swindled money in the Ministry of Gender. We know how she has acquired illegal plots in Kampala. We know many things, including how she has been directing ministry officials,” he said.

Kabanda claimed he had received information from officials within the ministry suggesting that the former minister had influenced procurement processes, allegations that have not been independently verified.

“We have credible information from the Ministry of Gender that she has been directly involved in the procurement processes of the Ministry of Gender. That one is going to be looked into and I know she is not going to be spared,” he said.

The MP insisted that political statements by Akena would not shield anyone found culpable of wrongdoing, saying investigations should focus on recovering any public resources allegedly lost.

“Even if your husband talks for a year, that cannot save you because you are also surviving on taxpayers’ money which you have swindled illegally. The plots that you have acquired illegally, everything that you own illegally must be returned for Ugandans,” Kabanda said.

Akena, the son of former Ugandan President Milton Obote, has in recent remarks criticised the conduct of Gen Kainerugaba, arguing that military leadership should remain within constitutional boundaries.