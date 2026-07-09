Final touches underway as tycoon Sudhir’s Paradise Island prepares grand opening next month

The construction and finishing works are entering their final phase at the highly anticipated Paradise Island, with the luxurious Lake Victoria destination now on course to officially open its doors late next month.

Developed by the Ruparelia Group under the chairmanship of tycoon Sudhir Ruparelia, Paradise Island is poised to become one of Uganda’s most exclusive leisure and hospitality destinations, adding a new dimension to the country’s luxury tourism sector. Located on a private island in Lake Victoria, just a short speedboat ride from Speke Resort Munyonyo, the resort has been designed to offer visitors a unique blend of luxury, tranquillity, and nature.

Workers are currently putting the finishing touches on the expansive development, including landscaping, interior décor, recreational facilities and guest amenities, as preparations intensify ahead of the official launch.

The multi-billion-shilling project reflects the Ruparelia Group’s continued investment in Uganda’s tourism and hospitality industry. The company says the resort has been carefully designed to provide a world-class island experience while preserving the area’s natural beauty through environmentally conscious development.

Paradise Island features a variety of accommodation options tailored for different categories of guests. These include elegant standard cottages, spectacular cliff-hanger cottages overlooking Lake Victoria, spacious two-bedroom deluxe cottages, and exclusive executive villas, all strategically positioned to offer breathtaking lake views and privacy.

Beyond accommodation, the island will offer an extensive range of recreational and hospitality facilities, including restaurants, bars, conference and events spaces, swimming pools, water sports, wellness facilities and outdoor leisure areas. The development is expected to cater for both local and international tourists seeking luxury getaways, corporate retreats, weddings and high-end events.

One of the resort’s standout attractions is its carefully developed waterfront, designed to give guests a tropical beach experience on Lake Victoria while complementing the island’s rich ecosystem. Extensive landscaping and infrastructure works have transformed the once-untouched island into a modern tourism destination without compromising its natural environment.

The project is expected to create hundreds of direct and indirect employment opportunities across hospitality, transport, tourism, maintenance, and related services while stimulating business for local suppliers and communities around the Lake Victoria basin.

Paradise Island will further strengthen Uganda’s position as an emerging luxury tourism destination in East Africa by expanding the country’s portfolio of premium accommodation facilities.

The opening of Paradise Island will also reinforce the Ruparelia Group’s position as Uganda’s leading private investor in the hospitality sector.

The conglomerate already owns and operates several renowned hotels and resorts, including Speke Resort Munyonyo, Speke Hotel, Kabira Country Club, Forest Cottages, Dolphin Suites, and Bukoto Heights Apartments.

With the countdown now underway, excitement continues to build as Uganda prepares to welcome what is expected to become one of the country’s most iconic island resorts. Once officially opened late next month, Paradise Island is expected to redefine luxury leisure tourism on Lake Victoria and attract visitors from across the region and beyond.