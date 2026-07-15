Two Works Ministry Engineers suspended over misuse of funds on Busega-Mpigi expressway

The Ministry of Works and Transport has suspended two engineers following a directive from the Inspector General of Government (IGG) over allegations of embezzlement of funds meant for the construction of the Busega-Mpigi Expressway and its access roads.

The suspended officials are Mr. Kiyaga Edwin Raymond and Mr. Ahimbisibwe Dickens, who were reportedly involved in the supervision and implementation of the 23-kilometre Busega-Mpigi Expressway project and the 20-kilometre access roads.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, July 14, 2026, the Inspectorate of Government (IG) said the Ministry of Works and Transport had complied with a directive issued by IGG Lady Justice Naluzze Aisha Batala on July 1, 2026, ordering the immediate suspension of the two engineers to allow investigations into the allegations.

“The Ministry of Works and Transport (MoWT) has enforced a directive that was issued by the Inspector General of Government, Lady Justice Naluzze Aisha Batala on 1st July, 2026, suspending two engineers over allegations of embezzlement of funds earmarked for the construction of the 23-kilometre Busega-Mpigi Expressway and its 20-kilometre access roads,” the statement reads.

The IG said the suspension followed instructions from President Yoweri Museveni directing that the engineers step aside to pave the way for a thorough investigation into the allegations.

“According to the suspension letters issued individually by MoWT, the engineers are required to immediately hand over all government property, records, files, documents, equipment, and any other official items in their possession to their respective supervisors,” the statement added.

The two officials have also been barred from accessing government offices or performing any official duties unless expressly authorised. They are required to remain available to assist with investigations and any related administrative processes whenever needed.

The Inspectorate of Government praised the Ministry of Works and Transport for acting promptly on the directive, saying the move demonstrates commitment to accountability and good governance.

“The Inspectorate of Government applauds MoWT for its prompt compliance with the IGG’s directive. This action is a demonstration of adherence to the principles of accountability and good governance,” the statement noted.

The suspensions followed a directive by President Yoweri Museveni after concerns emerged over the management of funds for the Busega-Mpigi Expressway project, with the President ordering investigations into alleged financial mismanagement.

In a June 26, 2026 letter addressed to Inspector General of Government (IGG) Lady Justice Aisha Naluzze Batoro, President Museveni directed that Engineers Edwin Raymond Kiyaga, Dickens Ahimbisibwe and Patrick Muleme be suspended pending investigations into alleged misuse of funds meant for the 23-kilometre expressway and its 20-kilometre access roads.

The President also directed that Ministry of Works and Transport Permanent Secretary Waiswa Bageya step aside during the investigations, with Under Secretary Barbara Namugambe appointed as acting Permanent Secretary.

Museveni questioned how the project, which was financed with Shs600 billion borrowed from the African Development Bank (AfDB), had consumed the entire funding despite only about 40 per cent of the works being completed.

“The government borrowed Shs600 billion from ADB to do the Expressway 100%. As of now only 40% of the work has been done but all the money was paid. What happened?” Museveni wrote.

The President further accused some engineers of altering the original road alignment, allegedly creating new compensation obligations after diverting the route through land in which they had personal interests.

“The corrupt engineers altered the route of the road and avoided the route that was already compensated for and charted a new route going through their own lands that needed fresh compensation,” Museveni said.

He directed the IGG to lead investigations into the allegations, with support from State House Auditor General John Tumwiine.

“I therefore direct that Engineers Kiyaga, Ahimbisibwe and Muleme are suspended from duty and are investigated. You lead the investigations but my Auditor Tumwiine should also be involved,” the President stated.

The investigations came after earlier concerns over delays, alleged abandonment of works, encroachment on the project corridor and questions over value for money on the Busega-Mpigi Expressway.

In May 2026, Deputy Inspector General of Government Anna Twinomugisha Muhairwe inspected the project alongside Ministry of Works officials, saying the explanations provided by engineers regarding the project’s progress had been largely convincing, while warning that any manipulation of compensation processes would attract accountability.

“We are almost convinced with the explanation that they gave,” Muhairwe said after the inspection.

However, ministry officials later explained that the project cost had increased to about Shs1.3 trillion after additional financing was secured from the African Development Bank to complete the works, including compensation for affected persons and revised construction costs.