Museveni promotes 301 UPDF officers, elevates Karemire, Gonyi, Ssemwanga and four others to Major General

President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni, the Commander in Chief of the Uganda Peoples’ Defence Forces (UPDF), has promoted 301 General, Senior and Junior Officers in a major reshuffle aimed at strengthening leadership and command structures within the force.

The promotions, announced by the Ministry of Defence and Veteran Affairs on Tuesday, July 28, 2026, also saw 83 officers who had been serving in acting capacities confirmed in their substantive ranks, while 89 Second Lieutenants had their probationary ranks confirmed as Lieutenants.

According to a statement issued by the Department of Defence Public Information, several senior officers were elevated to the rank of Major General, including Brigadier Generals Richard Karemire, David Robert Gonyi, Michael Nyarwa, Chris Musinguzi Bagonza and Godwin Karugaba.

Acting Major General Joseph Musoke Ssemwanga was also confirmed as a substantive Major General.

“The President of the Republic of Uganda and Commander-in-Chief of the Uganda Peoples’ Defence Forces (UPDF), H.E. Gen (Rtd) Yoweri Kaguta Museveni, has promoted 301 General, Senior, and Junior Officers,” the Ministry of Defence said in a statement.

The ministry added that the confirmations and promotions were intended to enhance leadership across the UPDF and support the force in executing its constitutional responsibilities.

“These promotions and confirmations strengthen leadership across all levels of the Force and ensure continuity in fulfilling the UPDF’s constitutional mandate to defend the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Uganda,” the statement read.

The newly promoted senior officers include Major General Joseph Musoke Ssemwanga, Major General Godwin Karugaba, Major General Chris Musinguzi Bagonza, Major General Michael Nyarwa, Major General Richard Karemire and Major General David Robert Gonyi.

The Ministry of Defence and Veteran Affairs congratulated all the officers upon their elevation, saying the promotions recognise their service and contribution to the UPDF.

“The Ministry of Defence and Veteran Affairs together with the Uganda Peoples’ Defence Forces extend their congratulations to all the officers upon their elevation,” the statement said.

The promotions come as the UPDF continues to reorganise its leadership structures while maintaining its mandate of safeguarding Uganda’s security and territorial integrity.

You’ve used all your Instant intelligence for now. Responses may have lower quality until 8:13 PM.