Besigye, Lukwago too sick to meet Gen Saleh

An anticipated meeting between the opposition kingpin Dr Kizza Besigye, former Lord Mayor Hajj Erias Lukwago, and Senior Presidential Advisor on Security and Defence Gen Salim Saleh has failed to take off as the two gentlemen are too sick and couldn’t make it to Kapeeka, a distance of 60 kilometers.

Sources at Kapeeka have confirmed to Eagle Online that both Besigye and Lukwago were too sick to travel, and so the meeting had to be postponed as per the recommendation of doctors at the Joint Clinical Research Centre.

“It is true, the meeting didn’t kick off after hours of waiting, and this is due to the poor health condition in which the two principals are in. However, the door remains open for dialogue,” said a top source at Kapeeka.

This website had earlier reported that former four-time presidential candidate and opposition kingpin Dr Kizza Besigye and former Lord Mayor of Kampala, Erias Lukwago, both on remand at Luzira Prisons, are expected to meet Senior Presidential Advisor on Security and Defence, Gen Salim Saleh, at his Kapeeka base today.

Highly reliable family sources have revealed to Eagle Online that meeting Gen. Saleh was part of the process the government wants both gentlemen saved from the ongoing treason case involving both in the High Court.

Lukwago, who was Besigye’s lead counsel, was charged with misprision of treason, and his case has just been referred to the High Court for management, while Dr Besigye faces treason charges. Others facing misprision of treason are Hajj Obed Lutale and Capt. Denis Oola.

Recently, the Chief of Defence Forces(CDF) of the Uganda People’s Defence Forces, Gen. Muhoozi Kainerugaba, intimated that Dr Besigye’s issue would be handled by Gen. Saleh.

This comes against the backdrop of last evening’s announcement by the Uganda Prison Service that the two had been evacuated for medical attention at the Joint Clinical Research Centre.

Frank Baine, Prison Spokesperson, said, What is being done is part of the court order and recommendation of the Mulago team of experts”

” After dark, Dr @kizzabesigye1 was moved from Luzira Prison to JCRC Hospital today. He is still very weak. He struggles to walk, speak, write, or even hold anything steadily. I am asking for one thing – let me bring him home to Geneva for proper medical care, surrounded by his family,” Ms Winnie Byanyima, partner to Besigye, wrote last week.

She added that Besigye has been arrested more than 50 times, has faced case after case, and has never run from justice.

“Why drag a sick man from place to place? Why deny him the care of his family? Why force a trial on a man too ill to defend himself? He needs care, not cruelty. This is not justice. It is persecution”

Sources say Kapeeka this morning was a no-go area, as the area had been cordoned off.