Housing Finance Bank deepens commitment to sustainability as it builds for long-term value

Kampala, Uganda: Sustainability is increasingly becoming central to how Housing Finance Bank (HFB) makes business decisions, deploys capital and creates long-term value, as the Bank continues to embed responsible and sustainable practices across its operations.

Over the past years, the Bank has deliberately integrated sustainability into its governance, financing priorities, operations and stakeholder engagement, reflecting a broader commitment to building a business that remains resilient, competitive and relevant to the customers and communities it serves.

The Bank’s certification under the Sustainability Standards and Certification Initiative (SSCI) represents an important milestone in this journey, recognising the progress HFB has made in strengthening its sustainability practices and establishing a framework for continued improvement.

For HFB, however, sustainability extends beyond achieving certification. It is about making responsible choices that support the Bank’s long-term performance while contributing to the development of the wider economy.

Housing Finance Bank Board Chairperson, Annette W. Kihuguru, mentioned that the Bank’s approach is grounded in the understanding that sustainable growth must be considered alongside the value an institution creates for its wider stakeholders.

“Sustainability is not our destination. It is the way we choose to grow.”

This philosophy has shaped the Bank’s focus on areas including financial inclusion, enterprise development, affordable housing and responsible operations. It also informs the Bank’s consideration of the longer-term implications of its business decisions, particularly how capital is deployed and the kind of economic activity that financing enables.

“As a Bank, we cannot build lasting success in isolation from the communities and economy we serve. Sustainability requires us to look beyond immediate results and ask what kind of value we are creating and whether that value will endure,” Kihuguru said.

As a financial institution, HFB recognises that its influence extends beyond the traditional provision of banking services. Decisions around financing can support businesses, enable access to housing, strengthen household resilience and contribute to broader economic activity.

This has made sustainability increasingly relevant to the Bank’s commercial strategy.

Housing Finance Bank Managing Director, Michael K. Mugabi, mentioned that sustainability is being approached as part of the Bank’s broader business strategy rather than as a standalone initiative.

“For us, sustainable growth and strong financial performance are not competing ambitions. Done right, they reinforce each other.”

According to Mugabi, integrating sustainability into commercial decision-making enables the Bank to take a longer-term view of growth, while strengthening its ability to manage risks and identify emerging opportunities.

“It influences where we direct capital, the businesses we finance, the customers we reach and the role we play in Uganda’s economic transformation. Sustainability has to move beyond policies and reports and become part of how we make commercial decisions,” he said.

This approach is particularly important as the financial sector continues to evolve in response to changing economic, environmental and social expectations. For the Bank, building resilience requires understanding these changes and ensuring that the Bank’s business model is positioned to respond to them.

The Bank’s sustainability agenda is therefore closely connected to its broader ambition to support Uganda’s development. Through its focus on affordable housing, financial inclusion and enterprise development, HFB is seeking to create value that extends beyond individual transactions and contributes to stronger communities and a more resilient economy.

The SSCI certification provides an important foundation for this work, but the Bank sees the journey as one of continuous progress.

The focus going forward is on strengthening existing practices, improving measurement of sustainability outcomes and ensuring that responsible business principles continue to influence the Bank’s strategy, operations and relationships with stakeholders.

“Sustainability is a journey of continuous progress, responsible choices and meaningful impact,” Mugabi said. “Our SSCI certification marks an important milestone in this journey, recognising the progress we have made and our commitment to doing better, every day.”

For Housing Finance Bank, the ultimate measure of sustainability will therefore not be the certification itself, but the lasting value created through the decisions the Bank makes and the impact those decisions have on customers, communities, the economy and the institution itself.

As the Bank continues to grow, sustainability remains an important part of how it intends to do so: responsibly, resiliently and with a long-term view of the value it creates.