Deputy IGG urges Uganda Airlines to rebuild public trust amid leadership transition

The Deputy Inspector General of Government (DIGG), Anne Twino, has challenged the leadership of Uganda Airlines to use the current transition in management to rebuild the national carrier into a professional, accountable and resilient institution capable of restoring public trust.

Twino made the call on Thursday when she met Uganda Airlines Chief Executive Officer Girma Wake as part of activities by the Inspectorate of Government (IGG) to commemorate International Ombuds Day 2026 under the theme, “Ombuds: Office of Options.”

Her call comes after years of financial losses and governance concerns at the airline, which have repeatedly attracted the attention of Parliament, auditors and government.

Uganda Airlines posted a Shs230.816 billion loss in the 2024/25 financial year, according to figures discussed by Parliament, following losses of Shs231.584 billion in 2023/24 and Shs323.598 billion in 2022/23. Parliament’s Public Accounts Committee has also previously reported that government had invested Shs1.87 trillion in the airline since its revival, while accumulated losses had reached Shs1.02 trillion by 2025.

The airline has attributed some of its financial difficulties to factors including the impact of Covid-19, the cost of opening new routes and limited revenue streams, while rising fuel, leasing, maintenance and supplier costs have also continued to put pressure on its finances.

The carrier has also faced repeated governance concerns. In 2021, several senior officials were suspended amid investigations into allegations involving the management of the airline, while disagreements between the board and management and concerns over recruitment and procurement were also reported.

More recently, Parliament’s Committee on Commissions, Statutory Authorities and State Enterprises (COSASE) summoned current and former Uganda Airlines officials over audit queries involving financial losses, suppliers and utilisation of the fleet.

It is against this background that Twino urged the new leadership to use the transition as an opportunity to address institutional weaknesses rather than allowing them to continue undermining the national carrier.

Twino said the IGG had received complaints concerning Uganda Airlines, including alleged irregularities in recruitment and procurement, financial mismanagement and poor institutional culture.

She said the Ombudsman’s mandate was not simply to wait for institutional problems to escalate before intervening, but to help public institutions identify weaknesses early and find solutions.

“Our approach is not necessarily to wait until a problem has escalated into a major crisis. Where possible, the Ombudsman should help institutions identify problems early, resolve them and strengthen their systems,” Twino said.

She explained that the IGG could intervene through dialogue, mediation, investigation, advice and recommendations to help institutions resolve administrative complaints and strengthen their systems.

Twino reminded the airline’s leadership that Uganda Airlines has a responsibility beyond making money because it represents Uganda wherever it flies.

“As the national carrier, it carries Uganda’s name and image across Africa and beyond and therefore has a special responsibility to uphold professionalism, fairness, transparency, accountability, value for money and quality customer service,” she said.

Her message comes at a time when government has been pushing for reforms to make the airline more commercially viable and reliable. In July, Finance Minister Henry Musasizi urged the board and management to embrace a private-sector business model and implement reforms aimed at making Uganda Airlines profitable and a reliable world-class carrier.

The airline has also been seeking to expand its network, with plans to open the Accra and Kigali routes, although management has cited challenges including fuel price volatility, the suspension of Dubai operations and the Ebola outbreak.

Twino thanked Wake for coming to Uganda and taking on the responsibility of helping to revive and strengthen the national carrier, saying the country had confidence in his leadership and was rooting for the airline’s success.

Wake, who recently took over the leadership of the airline, appreciated the DIGG for reaching out to the carrier and engaging its leadership on accountability and the Ombudsman mandate.

He said Uganda Airlines was now well positioned to take off and fulfil its potential, adding that with time and the right support, the national carrier would achieve greater heights.

Wake also pledged to organise an engagement between the airline’s staff and the DIGG to allow employees to understand the Ombudsman’s mandate and share their perspectives on the challenges and opportunities facing the institution.

The proposed engagement will give staff an opportunity to raise concerns and suggest ways of improving the airline’s internal systems and working environment.

The IGG said it remains committed to working with public institutions to strengthen systems, address administrative injustices and ensure that public resources and institutions serve the public interest.

Twino was accompanied by Gerald Gwaira, Director of Research, Education and Advocacy; Savio Kakooza Ntensibe, Director of Ombudsman Affairs; Hajjat Munira Ali, Assistant Director of Public Relations; Mariam Nimusima, Assistant Director of Ombudsman Affairs; Principal Inspectorate Officers Martin Lukwago and Diana Nantabazi; Lisa Mwagale, Executive Assistant to the DIGG; and Inspectorate Officers Owen Masembe and Doreen Tukamushaba.