The Africa Cup of Nations quarter-final due to be held at the Olembe Stadium on Sunday will be moved after a fatal crush outside the ground on Monday.

At least eight people were killed and 38 injured as fans struggled to get access to the stadium.

CAF President Dr Patrice Motsepe conveyed heartfelt condolences to the families of the eight supporters who lost their lives at Olembe Stadium during the fixture between hosts Cameroon and Comoros.

President Motsepe also announced that the next match which was scheduled to take place at Olembe Stadium on Sunday 30 January 2022 will take place at Ahmadou Ahidjo Stadium, pending a full report of an Investigation Committee consisting of CAF and Local Organising Committee members.

Dr Motsepe stated that a moment of silence will be observed in the remaining fixtures to honour the memories of the eight.

He said: “We are saddened when there is loss of life and all of us should put aside the legal issues and take responsibility. Our thoughts and prayers are with the families and friends. The CAF family is deeply hurt. We would like to convey our deepest condolences to the families, friends and relatives of the people who lost their lives yesterday.”

President Motsepe added: “We have a duty to find out exactly what happened and more importantly to put in appropriate measures to ensure that what happened never happens again. When people lose their lives, we all should be angry. We have to demand explanations and guarantees that it will never happen again.”

The CAF President visited the injured in Yaoundé hospitals.

“This morning I was at the hospital and visited the injured people. At this moment our greatest attention is on the people who have suffered, I wanted to visit the injured spectators last night but was advised to allow the doctor and the medical staff to focus on the injured spectators. I want to reaffirm that we are very sorry, and we will assist the injured and the families of those who lost their lives in whichever manner possible.”

Dr Motsepe has also indicated that CAF will reach out to all the families of the eight supporters who lost their lives in the next few days.

The Olembe Stadium, newly constructed to host the tournament, has a capacity of 60,000 but was not meant to be more than 80% full because of Covid-19 restrictions.

The ground held the opening ceremony and is due to host a semi-final and the Nations Cup final on Sunday, 6 February.