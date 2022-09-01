President Yoweri Museveni, who is also the Commander In Chief (C-I-C) of the Uganda People’s Defense Forces (UPDF), has encouraged retiring army officers to utilise the retirement benefits wisely in order to make a good contribution to the economy.

Museveni was speaking at a ceremony to retire 48 General officers of the UPDF at State House, Entebbe. These were meant to be 49 before the death of Gen Elly Tumwine who breathed his last a few days ago at the age of 68.

Stories Continues after ad

He thanked the officers for accepting to work under difficult situations with no or low pay to a stage when the system is able to support them unlike in the previous armies where officers retired upon death.

“As President and Commander in Chief of the UPDF, I am very happy to be part of the process of retirement (with ample benefits), coming to fruition for our comrades; each one of them is a miracle story of sacrifice, courage and service for little to no pay,” Museveni said.

“As the country they have served long enough to stabilise is firm enough to take care of them now, I encourage them to utilise the retirement benefits wisely in order to make a good contribution to the economy.

“We recognize the strides made to this day, a difference from the past when servicemen were retired by elimination, death or prison sentencing. Even the retired officers under the UPDF before this point have gone home without a good enough package due to constraints before.”

Among the notable retirees most of whom are part of the 1986 National Resistance Army (NRA) liberation group that brought the current government into power include RO 00031 Gen David Sejusa who is a former Coordinator of Intelligence Services, and Lt Gen Andrew Gutti, formerly Chairman of the General Court Martial.

Others include, RO 00087 Lt. Gen John Mugume, RO 00038 Maj Gen Steven Kashaka, RO 00073 Maj. Gen Joram Kakaari Tumwine, RO 00122 Maj. Gen Manon Katirima Phinehas, RO 00167 Maj. Gen Elly Kayanja, RO 00266 Maj. Gen Geoffrey Balaba Muheesi and Uganda’s most decorated female military officer, RO 00217 Lt Gen Proscovia Nalweyiso who is currently serving as Special Presidential Advisor on Defence and Security. Over the years, Lt Gen Nalweyiso has served in several command and staff appointments including commanding a female wing of the NRA in 1986.