Police assure tight security ahead of Gen Muhoozi Birthday Run

Uganda Police has assured the public of robust security arrangements for the upcoming Chief of Defence Forces, Muhoozi Kainerugaba birthday run termed as MK @52 Birthday Run scheduled for April 26, 2026.

The event will take place at Kololo Ceremonial Grounds under the theme “Run for Charity, Run for Hope.”

Speaking ahead of the run, the Uganda Police spokesperson, Kituuma Rusoke said security agencies have put in place comprehensive measures to guarantee the safety of participants and the general public.

“We shall have some access control. We guarantee you security. We shall deploy along the routes, at venues and any place deemed necessary based on our security assessment,” Rusoke said.

He emphasized that the police, working with other security agencies, are fully prepared to manage crowds and respond to any emerging threats during the event.

“We are fully prepared as security agencies in our collaborative framework. We are ready to provide a secure environment for this marathon,” he added.

Rusoke also warned of potential criminal activity often associated with large public gatherings, particularly fraud targeting unsuspecting participants through mobile money scams.

“We shall be ready for those few individuals who will try to dare us, to con the public or attempt to solicit money illegally,” he said.

He called on the public to remain vigilant and cooperate with security personnel to ensure a smooth and incident-free event.

“What we call upon the public is cooperation. Otherwise, we shall perform our noble duty of protecting citizens, particularly those who will be in or associated with the marathon,” Rusoke noted.

The run is being organized in honor of the Chief of Defence Forces, Muhoozi Kainerugaba, as part of activities marking his 52nd birthday, with proceeds aimed at supporting vulnerable children.

Speaking at the Uganda Media Centre, the Executive Director, Alan Kasujja, said the event is intended to rally Ugandans around causes that directly impact communities and promote national unity.

“We are here at the Media Centre because we support causes that impact communities directly, causes that support cohesion of the country, peace, unity and opportunities for young people,” Kasujja said.

He stressed that the run is a nonpartisan civic initiative aimed at fostering a shared sense of purpose among Ugandans while contributing to national development aspirations.

“We are pushing for a united, prosperous Uganda that is working towards a five hundred billion dollar economy. This is not a political event. It is a civic engagement that reflects the relationship that General Muhoozi Kainerugaba has with the people,” he said.

Kasujja added that the event offers an opportunity for the CDF to celebrate his birthday by giving back to society.

“Rather than celebrating on his own somewhere, he has decided to give back to the community. This birthday belongs to every Ugandan, from the children in Gulu to traders in Owino market, students, fishermen and farmers across the country,” he said.

He noted that funds raised from the run will go towards supporting orphans, urging the public to contribute through officially designated mobile money channels to avoid falling victim to fraud.

“If you want to make any contribution, it should go through the official channels. There are always fraudsters who try to take advantage of such moments, but this time it is very clear where contributions should go,” Kasujja cautioned.

Kasujja further described the marathon as symbolic of discipline, endurance and resilience, values he said are reflected in both military tradition and national development.

“A marathon is about discipline, endurance and the refusal to give up. These are values deeply embedded in the General’s life, in the military and in our country,” he said.

He revealed that Muhoozi Kainerugaba is expected to take part in the run alongside ordinary citizens, underscoring the inclusive nature of the event.

“We are looking forward to having him walking side by side with fellow Ugandans on the road,” Kasujja said.