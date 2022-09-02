The Uganda Premier League secretariat has released the fixtures for 2022/23 season excluding Kyetume FC.

Kyetume, who won promotion from the FUFA Big League, failed to meet the minimum Club licensing requirements ahead of the new season.

The season will kick off on Friday 30th, September, as defending Champions Vipers SC host Bright Stars FC at St Mary’s Stadium.

The first round will run up to 12th December while the second round will commence on February 9, 2023 before the season climaxes on 27th May.

SC Villa and Express FC will share Mutesa II stadium, Wankulukuku this season.

Ondupraka FC will host their first five home games at a neutral ground, Bombo Barracks ground due suspension from Fufa for the Chaos caused by fans during their last season’s fixture against KCCA FC at green light.

MATCHDAY 1

Friday, 30th September 2022

Vipers SC vs Soltilo Bright Stars FC, St. Mary’s Stadium – 4:00 PM (TV)

Saturday, 1st October 2022

Blacks Power FC vs BUL FC, Akibua Memorial Stadium – 2:00 PM (TV)

KCCA FC vs Wakiso Giants FC, MTN Omondi Stadium – 4:00 PM (TV)

Maroons FC vs Busoga United FC, Prisons Ground – 4:00 PM

UPDF FC vs Express FC, Bombo Military Barracks Ground – 4:00 PM

URA FC vs Onduparaka FC, Nakisunga Saza Ground – 4:00 PM

Sunday, 2nd October 2022

SC Villa vs Gaddafi FC, Muteesa II Stadium – 4:00 PM (TV)

Full fixtures for entire season: