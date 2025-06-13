X suspends fake account impersonating businessman Sudhir

Social media platform X (formerly Twitter) has suspended a fake account that had been impersonating Ugandan billionaire Sudhir Ruparelia, following weeks of public outcry, digital investigations and calls from legal and cyber security experts.

The fraudulent handle, @RupareliaSudhi, had amassed over 48,000 followers and was actively publishing fabricated political, economic and personal statements falsely attributed to the prominent businessman.

The posts misled followers and stirred confusion particularly in the aftermath of the death of Sudhir’s son, Rajiv Ruparelia.

In an earlier public statement, Sudhir had disassociated himself from the account, warning, “I do not own or operate any account on X. Any communications or posts from that account should be disregarded as fraudulent and misleading.”

The account used Sudhir’s photos and business branding to mimic authenticity, making it difficult for unsuspecting users to distinguish it from a legitimate source. Several posts went viral, including fake business endorsements and emotional tributes prompting alarm from the public and business community.

X has not officially commented on the takedown, but attempts to access the account now return a suspension notice citing violation of platform rules. Screenshots circulated online show the message: “This account doesn’t exist.”

The suspension follows concerns about the rise in impersonation and digital misinformation targeting high-profile Ugandans. Legal and digital rights advocates have pointed to Uganda’s Computer Misuse Act, 2011, which criminalizes online identity fraud and reputational harm.

This is not the first time Sudhir has been a target. In April 2025, a deep fake video circulated on WhatsApp and TikTok falsely depicting him endorsing a get-rich-quick cryptocurrency scam. The video, later debunked, claimed that users could earn millions by investing as little as Shs915,000.

Digital security experts warn that such impersonations are becoming more sophisticated, often aided by AI-generated content and lax verification systems. The Uganda Communications Commission (UCC) has urged public figures to seek verification on digital platforms and to educate their audiences about identifying fake accounts.

Sudhir’s associates confirmed that he relies solely on official statements and regulated PR channels for communication, and has never had a personal presence on X. The businessman has called for strengthened cyber regulations and quicker response mechanisms from tech platforms to address impersonation threats.

While the removal of the fake account marks a win for digital integrity, experts say it underscores a deeper challenge. As one cybersecurity advocate noted, “We are entering an era where trust online must be earned, not assumed.”