Equity Bank Uganda named main partner for African Nations Cup UK 2025

Equity Bank Uganda has been officially unveiled as the Main Partner for the highly anticipated African Nations Cup UK (ANCUK) 2025—a vibrant two-day celebration of African football, culture, and unity set to take place on June 21 and 22, 2025, at the Bobby Moore Sports Hub in Parsloes Park, Dagenham, London.

Touted as the largest celebration of African heritage in the diaspora, ANCUK 2025 will bring together more than a dozen national football teams, cultural showcases, and exhibitions that aim to uplift and connect African communities abroad. The event is designed not only to spotlight athletic talent but also to elevate African excellence on a global platform.

Equity Bank Uganda’s partnership underscores its pan-African vision and commitment to empowering communities across and beyond the continent. With a strong presence in East and Central Africa, the bank continues to champion financial inclusion and economic empowerment.

Through its diaspora banking services, cross-border solutions, and investment platforms, Equity Bank is helping to bridge the gap between African aspirations and global opportunity.

During the tournament, Equity Bank Uganda will actively engage with the African diaspora in the UK, offering personalized financial advice and services tailored to their unique needs.

The bank aims to strengthen economic ties between Ugandans living abroad and their communities back home by promoting remittance solutions, investment channels, and entrepreneurship support.

The tournament will feature intense competition in two divisions. The Open Age category includes teams from Uganda, Tanzania, Zambia, South Africa, DR Congo, Kenya, Nigeria, Somalia, Zimbabwe, and Ghana. Meanwhile, the Under-18 division will showcase emerging talent from Tanzania, Morocco, and South Africa—reflecting the tournament’s dual commitment to legacy and future stars of African football.

Beyond the pitch, ANCUK 2025 promises a vibrant cultural festival featuring live music, fashion exhibitions, traditional cuisines, and captivating performances. For Equity Bank Uganda and the wider African diaspora, the event stands as a powerful testament to the resilience, talent, and unity of Africans worldwide.