Gender Ministry to host Vision Zero Africa 2025 Conference at Speke Resort Munyonyo

From August 27 to 29, 2025, Uganda through the Ministry of Gender, Labour and Social Development will host the 3rd International Vision Zero Africa Conference (IVZAC) at Speke Resort Munyonyo, reaffirming the country’s leadership in promoting occupational safety, health and sustainable development in Africa.

Held under the theme “From Commitment to Action – Realising Vision Zero in Africa,” the conference aims to translate policy pledges into measurable actions that reduce workplace harm and foster decent work for all.

The event is organized by the Ministry of Gender, Labour and Social Development in partnership with the Safety and Health Association of Uganda (SHAU), OSHAfrica, the Africa Vision Zero Network and the International Social Security Association (ISSA) particularly its Mining and Construction Sections.

“This is not just a strategy — it’s a movement,” said Prof. Karl-Heinz Noetel from ISSA.

Prof. Karl-Heinz noted, “Countries across Africa are rallying behind the Vision Zero approach: Zero harm. Zero injury. Zero emissions in the world of work.”

Uganda’s hosting of Vision Zero Africa 2025 places it at the forefront of the continent’s push for labour rights, workplace safety and inclusive development. The initiative aligns with the country’s Fourth National Development Plan (NDP IV), Africa’s Agenda 2063, and the United Nations Sustainable Development Goal 8 (Decent Work and Economic Growth).

Since its inception in 2018, the International Vision Zero Conference has grown into Africa’s premier platform for advancing occupational safety and health (OSH). It brings together policymakers, thought leaders, researchers, and practitioners to share insights, best practices, and innovations.

This year’s edition will feature:

· Global keynote speakers and OSH experts

· Immersive learning sessions to drive innovation and practical skills

· High-level networking opportunities for stakeholders and professionals

· Exhibitions showcasing cutting-edge solutions in OSH and Vision Zero compliance

· Access to global safety networks and premium content tailored to Africa’s needs

By convening over 137 clubs and networks of safety professionals, the Vision Zero Africa 2025 Conference aims to stimulate dialogue, promote cross-sector collaboration, and inspire long-term strategies that protect workers and improve well-being.

Hosting this conference is more than a milestone; it’s a continental call to action and signifies building a legacy of safe, inclusive and resilient workplaces across Africa.