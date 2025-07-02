UPDF-operated Helicopter crashes in Mogadishu, AU launches rescue operation

A helicopter operated by the Uganda Peoples’ Defence Forces (UPDF) under the African Union Support and Stabilization Mission in Somalia (AUSSOM) crash-landed early Wednesday morning near Aden Abdulle International Airport in Mogadishu.

The aircraft, which was en route from Baledogle military airbase, went down at approximately 7:30 a.m., moments before landing.

“Three of the eight passengers on board were immediately rescued and rushed to the African Union Support and Stabilisation Mission in Somalia (AUSSOM) Level II hospital in Mogadishu for medical attention,” AUSSOM said in a statement.

Efforts to locate and rescue the remaining crew and passengers are actively ongoing.

“Search and rescue operations are currently underway to retrieve the remaining crew and passengers,” the statement added.

Aviation authorities have since launched an investigation into the cause of the crash.

“Aviation authorities have commenced investigations to establish the cause of the accident,” AUSSOM confirmed.

The African Union and UPDF have not yet released the identities of those aboard. Updates are expected as the situation unfolds.