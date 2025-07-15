Taxi driver arrested over viral Tiktok stunt showing a man seated on top drinking beer

The Uganda Police have arrested the driver of a passenger taxi featured in a widely circulated TikTok video that showed a man seated dangerously on a wooden chair atop a moving taxi drinking beer in Nsambya, Kampala.

The vehicle bearing registration number UAZ 910B was impounded after being tracked using CCTV footage. The reckless stunt captured and shared online has drawn widespread condemnation from both the public and authorities.

The Superintendent of Police Michael Kananura confirmed the arrest of the suspect and the charges he now faces.

“We confirm the arrest of the driver of a taxi registration number UAZ 910B, following the circulation of a trending TikTok video showing a man dangerously seated on a wooden chair placed atop the said vehicle,” SP Kananura stated.

He revealed, “The incident occurred in Nsambya, in an area where there was no active traffic deployment at the time. Upon discovering the video, police utilized CCTV footage to trace the vehicle, which was subsequently impounded.”

He added that the driver and conductor are now in custody and have been charged with carrying a person in a dangerous manner, in violation of Section 117 (1) and (3) of the Traffic and Road Safety Act (CAP. 347).

Preliminary investigations revealed that the individual seen on top of the vehicle is a TikTok content creator who allegedly paid UGX 20,000 to the driver and conductor to facilitate the stunt.

“Efforts are ongoing to locate and apprehend the TikTok content creator, who will also be charged under the same section of the law for consenting to be carried in a dangerous manner,” Kananura said.

Speaking on the same incident, Kampala Metropolitan Deputy Police Spokesperson Luke Owoyesigyire emphasized the severity of the offense.

“We managed to trace the vehicle carrying someone on top of its bed. It was impounded, and the driver was charged with carrying a passenger in a dangerous position,” Owoyesigyire confirmed.

Owoyesigyire added, “However, the passenger has not yet been traced, but efforts to locate him are ongoing.”

He cautioned the public against engaging in life-threatening behavior under the pretense of content creation.

He noted, “This is very dangerous, lads. We understand that the TikToker paid the driver 20,000 shillings for that stunt.”

Authorities have reiterated that all suspects will be arraigned in court at an appropriate time to answer to the charges.

Kananura further warned, “We strongly condemn such reckless behavior, which endangers road safety under the guise of comedy or content creation. We urge members of the public to exercise responsibility and caution at all times, no life should be put at risk for the sake of entertainment.”

He added, “Let us all work together to prioritize safety on our roads.”

The Uganda Police continue to monitor social media platforms and use surveillance tools to curb unlawful and dangerous conduct, especially stunts that pose risks to public safety.