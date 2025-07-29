SFC salutes retirees as Museveni is commended for transforming UPDF

The Commander of the Special Forces Command (SFC), Major General David Mugisha, has applauded President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni for his transformative leadership that has shaped the Uganda Peoples’ Defence Forces (UPDF) into a modern, professional army.

“I extend my deepest appreciation to the President of the Republic of Uganda, Gen Yoweri Kaguta Museveni, who is also the Commander-in-Chief of the Uganda Peoples’ Defence Forces, for his able leadership that has transformed the armed force from a guerrilla-based struggle to a modern and professional institution in the region,” Maj Gen Mugisha said.

He made the remarks while officiating at the retirement ceremony of 52 SFC officers at the command’s headquarters in Entebbe. The group included eight senior officers and 44 other ranks.

According to Maj. Gen. Mugisha, President Museveni has institutionalized a dignified retirement process, ensuring that soldiers transition with honor and visibility. “Today our brothers and sisters retire honourably, walking out with their heads high and satisfied with the system they have been serving,” he said.

He further praised the Chief of Defence Forces, General Muhoozi Kainerugaba, for steering the UPDF’s continued modernisation and for strengthening the welfare of troops. “His commitment to establishing a dignified retirement framework has ensured that every soldier upon completion of his service goes with his pride, dignity, and financial support.”

Paying tribute to the retiring officers, Maj Gen Mugisha described their careers as a legacy of commitment and sacrifice. “We are here not to mark the end of service of our comrades but to honour a lifetime of sacrifice, commitment, and valour. Today, we celebrate the retirement of the distinguished group of SFC officers and men who have served our country with unwavering dedication,” he said.

“You have served with courage, integrity, and distinction, often in silence, danger, and in places many may never know. You defended our sovereignty, our country, protected our leaders and institutions, and personified the ethos of the UPDF.”

He urged them to use their retirement packages wisely by investing in sustainable ventures. “Avoid high-risk ventures that may undo your years in service and remain ambassadors of our values in your communities,” he advised.

“Retirement is not the end but the new beginning. The battlefield may change, but the mission continues in your homes, communities, and the country at large. I urge you to maintain the discipline and ethos you have held while in service.”

Colonel John Mango Baraza, Director of Human Resource Management at SFC, described retirement as a vital component of personnel administration, enabling professional exit and continuity. “Retirement is fundamental since it ensures the balance in having a professional force. It also enables multi-career progression, ensures course continuity, networking with the civilian communities, and enables them to invest their retirement packages wisely while still able,” he noted.

He added that the 52 retirees had served the country for periods ranging from 16 to 36 years.

Lieutenant Colonel Fred Mwesigwa, former SFC Director of Communication and ICT, speaking on behalf of five other senior officers who retired earlier this month at Mbuya, thanked the President for professionalising the army. “There has been a remarkable transformation in implementing innovative strategies and modernising our operations, adopting new technologies and methodologies which have greatly enhanced our capabilities to tackle emerging challenges,” he said.

He encouraged his fellow retirees to support Uganda’s socio-economic transformation and to remain ambassadors of the UPDF.

Captain Emmy Rubonga, speaking on behalf of the retiring officers of other ranks, expressed gratitude to President Museveni and the UPDF leadership for their guidance. “For the period we have served in the army, we have gained a lot. To the CDF, we wish him long life because he has endeavoured to make the UPDF the best forces in the region and the continent at large,” Capt Rubonga said.

“The Commander SFC, you have led very well. You are dedicated to the service and development of this country.”