Gov’t launches stocktake of updated NDC and begins development of NDC 3.0

The Government of Uganda, with support from the African Development Bank [AfDB], has officially launched the stocktake of its updated Nationally Determined Contribution [ NDC ] and initiated the development of NDC 3.0.

The launch, held during an inception workshop at the Sheraton Kampala Hotel recently, marks a significant step in Uganda’s climate action journey. It aligns national priorities with the outcomes of the first Global Stocktake under the Paris Agreement, seeking to enhance climate ambition while addressing development goals.

The event brought together a diverse group of stakeholders, including senior government officials, development partners, civil society organisations, and academic institutions. The workshop featured a presentation of the NDC 3.0 roadmap, which includes reviewing the implementation of the 2021 NDC update, identifying emerging priorities, refining targets, costing new commitments, and preparing bankable investment plans.

In her opening remarks, Dr. Josephine Ngure, Acting Country Manager for AfDB in Uganda, stressed the importance of inclusive stakeholder engagement:

“As we adopt the inception report and begin preparations for NDC 3.0, I’m encouraged by the strong participation from across sectors. This inclusivity is vital to ensure NDC 3.0 is ambitious, achievable, and finance-ready.”

Dr. Anthony Nyong, AfDB’s Director for Climate Change and Green Growth, emphasized that well-developed NDCs are crucial for credibility and transparency in mobilizing climate finance.

The stocktake is funded by the Africa Climate Change Fund Multi-Donor Trust Fund. It is aligned with the AfDB’s Climate Change and Green Growth Strategy 2010–2030, which aims to strengthen the technical capacity of its Regional Member Countries.

Dr. Alfred Okot Okidi, Permanent Secretary at the Ministry of Water and Environment, reaffirmed Uganda’s climate leadership:

“Our goal is to develop an investment-grade NDC, one that is practical, trackable, and focused on adaptation, green job creation, and safeguarding the future. The private sector must be an active partner in this process.”

Participants reviewed a draft inception report prepared by consulting firm HEAT GmbH and discussed proposed national indicators for the stocktaking process. Deliberations focused on tracking progress, addressing data and capacity gaps, and aligning climate targets with Uganda’s long-term development vision.

The workshop concluded with the adoption of the draft inception report, identification of key areas for refinement, and a call for a broad public awareness campaign around NDC 3.0.

This launch sets Uganda firmly on the path toward submitting its third NDC under the Paris Agreement, reaffirming its commitment to a low-emission, climate-resilient future aligned with Vision 2040.