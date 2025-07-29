Minister Kasaija lauds National Lotteries and Gaming Regulatory Board on transforming the gaming sector, asks new board to sustain growth

Key Highlights

Sixfold Revenue Growth: Annual gaming revenue rose from Shs50.6 billion in 2019/20 to Shs323 billion in 2024/25—over a sixfold increase under the outgoing Board.

Sector Turnover Expansion: Industry turnover grew from Shs500 billion to Shs8 trillion in just three years, signalling stronger compliance and formalisation.

Digital Oversight: The introduction of the National Central Electronic Monitoring System (NCEMS) enabled proper regulation and enhanced transparency.

Expanded National Presence: NLGRB opened regional offices in Gulu, Mbale, and Mbarara, extending regulatory services and improving local engagement.

Major Strategic Milestones: Key achievements include appointing Uganda ’ s first National Lottery Operator and formalising previously unlicensed gaming businesses.

Eightfold rise in Non-Tax Revenue Collections: NTR collections from the gaming sector rose from Shs1.14 billion in FY2019/20 to Shs8.79 billion in FY2024/25, driven by improved licensing, revised fee structures, and strengthened compliance.

Kampala, Uganda – 24 July 2025 — Hon. Matia Kasaija, Uganda’s Minister of Finance, Planning and Economic Development, today officiated the handover ceremony of the National Lotteries and Gaming Regulatory Board (NLGRB), commending the outgoing Board for its transformative leadership and charging the new Board to align regulation with Uganda’s broader development and revenue mobilisation goals.

A Sector Reformed

In his keynote address, Minister Kasaija expressed deep gratitude to the outgoing Board, chaired by Mr. Aloysius Mugasa Adyeri, for its pivotal role in reforming a once chaotic sector into a modern, transparent, and credible regulatory body.

“Together with Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Mr. Denis Mudene Ngabirano and the Secretariat, you have driven a transformation that has reshaped the gaming sector,” the Minister said.

PHOTO 2: HW Edoku John Paul (left), Ag. Registrar – Planning, Research & Development in the judiciary, administers the oath of office to Mr. Kenneth Kitariko during his swearing-in as Chairperson of the National Lotteries and Gaming Regulatory Board on 24 July 2025.

“The outgoing Board was entrusted with the responsibility to transform the gaming sector. They did not just preserve the status quo, they improved, multiplied, and grew the institution and its outcomes. Thank you for your integrity, diligence, and patriotism.

Among the key achievements of the outgoing Board highlighted by both the Minister and Mr. Adyeri include:

Sixfold increase in annual revenue from UGX Shs50.6 billion in FY2019/20 to Shs323 billion by June 2025;

Growth in industry turnover from Shs500 billion in 2021/22 to Shs8 trillion by the end of FY2024/25;

Rollout of the National Central Electronic Monitoring System (NCEMS);

Formalisation of previously illegal gaming operators;

Appointment of a National Lottery Operator, Ithuba Uganda Limited;

Growth in staffing and establishment of regional offices in Gulu, Mbale and Mbarara.

“As I step down from this role, I carry with me not only the satisfaction of what we have achieved but also great optimism for what lies ahead. I remain confident that the NLGRB will continue to grow stronger and more impactful in the years to come,” remarked Mr. Adyeri

A New Board with Strategic Depth

PHOTO 6: Clockwise from top: Mr. Kenneth Kitariko (Chairperson), Ms. Faridah Murungi Bahemuka (Board Member), ACP Odong Mark Paul (Board Member), Ms. Esther Akullo (Board Member), Mr. William Blick (Board Member), and Mr. Denis Mudene Ngabirano (CEO, NLGRB). During the event, Hon. Matia Kasaija challenged the new Board and management to sustain the sector’s growth momentum, deepen regulatory innovation, and align with Uganda’s 10X Growth Strategy and Domestic Revenue Mobilisation Agenda.

Welcoming the incoming Board, Kasaija noted the diverse and complementary expertise brought by the new team led by Mr. Kenneth Kitariko.

“This Board brings together regulatory, legal, enforcement, governance, and sports leadership expertise. It is precisely the kind of board we need to steer this complex and fast-evolving sector,” he said.

The new Board comprises:

Mr. Kenneth Kitariko , with over 25 years of experience in financial markets and regulatory reform, brings strategic insight and a reformist mindset to steer the Board toward governance excellence and international best practices.

, with over 25 years of experience in financial markets and regulatory reform, brings strategic insight and a reformist mindset to steer the Board toward governance excellence and international best practices. ACP Odong Mark Paul , a seasoned law enforcement professional, offers a strong foundation in compliance, public safety, and operational oversight, ensuring the Board remains vigilant in protecting citizens from illegal and harmful gaming practices.

, a seasoned law enforcement professional, offers a strong foundation in compliance, public safety, and operational oversight, ensuring the Board remains vigilant in protecting citizens from illegal and harmful gaming practices. Ms. Faridah Bahemuka Murungi , a seasoned legal and tax policy expert, offers deep experience in treaty negotiation, fiscal governance, and transparency, key to maintaining integrity in a risk-prone industry.

, a seasoned legal and tax policy expert, offers deep experience in treaty negotiation, fiscal governance, and transparency, key to maintaining integrity in a risk-prone industry. Ms. Esther Akullo is a distinguished planning and accountability specialist with a track record in results measurement, stakeholder coordination, and systems strengthening, bringing valuable skills in public sector rigor and performance alignment.

is a distinguished planning and accountability specialist with a track record in results measurement, stakeholder coordination, and systems strengthening, bringing valuable skills in public sector rigor and performance alignment. Mr. William Blick brings global exposure in sports governance and stakeholder engagement, having served in leadership roles within the Uganda Olympic Committee and Commonwealth Games Federation. His expertise will be vital in overseeing responsible betting, particularly in the sports sector.

Together, the Board’s combined strengths span capital markets, public planning, sports leadership, tax policy, law enforcement, and governance—positioning it to deliver credible oversight, expand revenue contribution, and safeguard public interest in an increasingly digital and complex gaming environment.

PHOTO 7: Mr. Denis Mudene Ngabirano, CEO of the National Lotteries and Gaming Regulatory Board (NLGRB), pictured during the inauguration ceremony. He was widely commended by the Minister of Finance and the outgoing Board for his exemplary leadership, institutional discipline, and transformative stewardship of the gaming sector.

Commitment to Strategic Oversight and Inclusive Leadership

Speaking on behalf of the new Board, Chairman Mr. Kitariko thanked the Minister for the confidence placed in them and pledged a leadership rooted in integrity, dialogue, and national service.

“Together, Honourable Minister, we step into a new chapter—one that requires courage, focus, and unrelenting commitment to strategy execution,” he said.

He commended the outgoing Board for its transformative leadership and pledged continuity built on dialogue and performance. Reaffirming his approach to leadership, he noted:

“As incoming Chair, I want to reaffirm my open-door policy. I believe that the best results in any institution are achieved through dialogue, mutual respect, and collective ownership of our market. I’m here to listen, to support, and to ensure that we remain on course—regulating with integrity, expanding our fiscal contribution, and safeguarding the Ugandan from the adverse effects of gaming.”

Mr. Kitariko also expressed confidence in the professionalism of the Secretariat and highlighted the operational leadership of CEO Mr. Denis Mudene Ngabirano as a key asset to the Board.

“I’m especially grateful to be working alongside our CEO, Mr. Denis Mudene Ngabirano, whose operational leadership has been pivotal in translating the Board’s vision into results. Denis, I thank you and your team for the professionalism and dedication you have demonstrated, and I look forward to a productive, open partnership.”

This commitment, he affirmed, would underpin the Board’s mission to align regulatory efforts with national development priorities while fostering trust across all stakeholders.

The Strategic Mandate Ahead

Minister Kasaija urged the new Board to align its work with the three pillars of Uganda’s development agenda:

Domestic Revenue Mobilisation Strategy (DRMS): Leverage technology and data to optimise non-tax revenues and seal leakages; 10X Growth Strategy: Transform NLGRB into a world-class, tech-led regulator to support GDP growth from $61.3 billion to $500 billion by 2040; Fourth National Development Plan (NDP IV): Ensure inclusivity, transparency, and channel gaming revenues towards national priorities like health, education, and sports.

In addition, the Minister emphasised:

Responsible Gaming: Prioritise consumer protection, public education, and safeguarding of vulnerable communities;

Prioritise consumer protection, public education, and safeguarding of vulnerable communities; Cross-Government Collaboration: Deepen partnerships with URA, BOU, NITA-U, FIA, and NIRA to curb illegal gaming and enable real-time oversight.

“The future of regulation lies not in silos but in strategic partnerships. A well-regulated gaming sector benefits everyone,” Kasaija asserted.

CEO Commits to Institutional Continuity and Support

In his remarks, Chief Executive Officer Mr. Denis Mudene Ngabirano emphasized the importance of continuity and pledged the Secretariat’s unwavering support to the new Board.

“To the incoming Board Members, I warmly welcome you on behalf of the Secretariat. You are assuming responsibility at a time when the Gaming Sector is both dynamic and evolving, and the expectations placed upon the Board are higher than ever. We are confident in your abilities and commit ourselves, as the Secretariat, to providing you with full technical support and professional cooperation to ensure your success in fulfilling your mandate.”

He highlighted that the smooth transition demonstrates the strength of the institution and its foundational values.

“This transition reflects the strength of our institution—one that is built on continuity, accountability, and shared purpose. As we move forward, we remain committed to ensuring that the NLGRB continues to uphold the principles of integrity, efficiency, and fairness in regulating the Gaming Industry for the benefit of all Ugandans.”

Mr. Ngabirano also paid tribute to the outgoing Board for its governance and stewardship, noting its role in the digital transformation, enforcement efficiency, and vote status attainment during its term.