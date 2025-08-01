Kagwirawo launches 3-month ‘EYASE’ Promotion to reward Ugandan bettors with cars, bodas & cash

Kagwirawo, Uganda’s homegrown online betting platform, has today launched a three- month promo; on dubbed EYASE, where Ugandan bettors will stand a chance to win a brand-new Toyota Wish every month, a boda boda every week, and millions of shillings in instant bonuses just for placing bets on the platform.

The promotion is more than just prizes; it’s a bold statement of Kagwirawo’s commitment to giving back to its users and cementing its place as a proud Ugandan brand. The campaign launch, happening today at the company’s headquarters in Kansanga, is graced by the presence of top media personalities, influencers, and ambassadors.

“We’re excited to reward our loyal users in a way that reflects the heart and energy of this country,” said Rogers Mbalire, the Opera;ons manager, adding, “As a Ugandan-owned platform, this is our way of showing appreciation to our people while proving that homegrown solutions can deliver world-class experiences.”

How It Works

To participate, users simply need to:

• Visit www.kagwirawo.ug

• Register an account (or log in if already registered)

• Place a bet on any game (football, virtuals, casino, Aviator, etc.)

• Each bet counts as an entry to win

No minimum stake required. All draws will be held live, and winners contacted via 0326333050/0200401000.

Come bet, win, and drive your wish — EYASE with Kagwirawo!

Kagwirawo is a fully licensed and regulated online sports betting platform under Uganda’s

Lotteries and Gaming Regulatory Board.