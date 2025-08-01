NRM Tribunal to start supplementary hearing of disputed party primaries on Tuesday, 5

The National Resistance Movement (NRM) Election Disputes Tribunal has issued a formal notice announcing a supplementary hearing schedule for petitions challenging the outcomes of its recent party primary elections for parliamentary flag bearers.

The notice, dated July 31, 2025, and signed by Tribunal Chairperson John Musiime, outlines 45 separate petitions that will be heard on Tuesday, August 5, 2025, at the Tribunal headquarters located at Plot 30, Kyadondo Road, Nakasero in Kampala.

The cases involve a wide range of constituencies across the country, with petitioners contesting the conduct, results, and declarations made by the NRM Electoral Commission and other party officials in the party’s internal primaries.

“This notice serves as an official communication to all concerned parties. The hearing date and time for each petition is indicated alongside the petition details in the attached schedule. Parties must appear only on their allocated date and time,” Musiime stated.

Among the high-profile cases is PT/409/2025 involving Pius Wakabi, whose case is scheduled for hearing at 2:00 PM under Bugahya County. Others include PT/387/2025, where Omoding George Rotary is challenging Felix Olong in Dokolo South, and PT/388/2025, where Sheillah Princess Obia faces off with Mourine Osuru in Arua City, both set for 10:00 AM.

A number of constituencies such as Tororo North, Mbale, Nakaseke North, Kakumiro, Kyaka, and Bujumbura East feature multiple disputes, highlighting the intensity of the recently concluded primaries.

Notably, several cases are consolidated, such as PT/398/2025, PT/407/2025, and PT/401/2025, in which Amali Maureen, Sefulose Asiimwe Faith, and Akoth Angella challenge various respondents in Tororo North, all scheduled at 10:00 AM.

The Tribunal has urged all respondents who have not yet received copies of the petitions to collect them from the Tribunal Registry. Hearings will proceed strictly according to the provided schedule.

This development comes amid increasing pressure on the ruling party to ensure transparency, internal democracy and credible resolution of intra-party conflicts ahead of the 2026 general elections.