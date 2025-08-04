Bugweri RDC accused of extortion, election rigging & abuse of office

Tensions are mounting in Bugweri District following the Chairperson’s, Hajji Muziransa Faraji Shafi, call for the urgent transfer of Resident District Commissioner (RDC) Mr. Magala Banuli over what he described as a pattern of corruption, abuse of office, and political sabotage.

In a letter addressed to the Minister for the Presidency, Hajji Muziransa accuses RDC Banuli of rendering himself “useless in the district” and claims the official is unfit to continue representing the central government in Bugweri.

“He is autocratic, arrogant, corrupt, disrespectful, intolerant, intrigued, unskilled, inexperienced and unqualified to manage the office of RDC,” the letter reads.

“As a district political head, I do not think he can add any value to NRM as a party and the district local government. His acts have remained in the political opposition. NRM for him is just a marriage of convenience,” Muziransa wrote.

The chairperson lists a long catalogue of alleged misconduct by Mr. Banuli, including mismanagement of the Parish Development Model (PDM) funds, interference in the recruitment process by the District Service Commission, and soliciting bribes from project managers and head teachers across the district.

Specifically, he alleges that Mr. Banuli demands money before authorizing disbursements to PDM beneficiaries and pressures district service commissions to recruit unqualified candidates who serve his personal interests.

“If project managers and tenderers do not give him money first, he will not attend their launches even when there is formal communication. He complicated and caused delays of the following projects: Iduudi Seed School, Mpiita Seed School, Busembatia HC.III and roads,” the letter details.

He also accuses the RDC of openly demanding money from civil servants in exchange for silence over professional errors. Among those allegedly targeted are the acting District Engineer, Deputy Chief Administrative Officer, and the acting District Planner. According to the letter, a bribe of Shs4 million was demanded and rejected, which prompted the RDC to abandon the launch of key infrastructure projects.

“When they offered Shs2 million, he got so annoyed and threw back the money to them and to date he has abandoned the launching of roads,” the document alleges.

Hajji Muziransa also claims Mr. Banuli interfered in the NRM party structure elections and forced election officials to announce falsified results actions that triggered chaos and security intervention at Nkuutu Memorial School.

“He held a meeting early morning with election officials, gave instructions on who to declare winner and when the DPC intervened, people became rowdy. Bullets and tear gas had to be fired. The election officers were badly injured.”

Further concerns were raised over a controversial public statement made by the RDC during the funeral of the late Assistant RDC of Lira, where he claimed politicians in Bugweri were responsible for the assassination and were plotting to eliminate him too. Muziransa insists that if Banuli has evidence, he should cooperate with police investigations rather than incite public fear.

The letter goes on to accuse the RDC of inciting local leaders, painting elected officials as corrupt on radio, and fueling land disputes for personal gain. Notably, it is claimed that he has manipulated the transfer of security personnel who resist his influence, including the DPC and Deputy RDC.

The final straw, according to the district chairperson, was an alleged physical altercation during the NRM primaries in which Banuli reportedly assaulted the district chairperson while attempting to smuggle declaration forms.

“Given the above issues raised, I am requesting for the immediate transfer of the above RDC MAGALA BANULI to avoid negative service delivery and more scandals in the district,” the letter concludes.

The communication has been copied to high-ranking government offices, including the Office of the Prime Minister, Permanent Secretaries of the Presidency and Local Government, the Internal Security Organisation (ISO) Director General, the Inspector General of Police, and Members of Parliament for Bugweri District.

The Office of the Minister for the Presidency has not yet issued an official response to the letter. Mr. Magala Banuli has also not commented on the allegations.

This story is developing.