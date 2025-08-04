Victoria University VC challenges parents to rethink education, warns against “outdated traditions”

Doctor Lawrence Muganga, the Vice Chancellor of Victoria University, has called on Ugandan parents to fundamentally reassess how they are preparing their children for the future. He questioned the continued reliance on traditional boarding schools and urged families to adopt more forward-thinking education and investment strategies.

“It is time we ask ourselves some honest questions,” Muganga stated. “Are we preparing our children for the future, or for a world that no longer exists?”

Muganga expressed concern that the current education model, especially the rigid, one-size-fits-all system no longer aligns with the demands of today’s rapidly evolving world.

“The traditional school system is outdated,” he warned.

He added, “It was built for a different time and a different kind of economy. Today’s world demands something better, more flexible, more focused on real skills.”

He particularly took aim at the widespread preference for boarding schools, suggesting that many offer “little to no clear academic or developmental advantage,” despite the high costs involved.

“Parents continue to spend large amounts of money on boarding schools, not because it’s the best choice, but simply because it’s what they’ve always known,” he observed.

Instead, Muganga proposed a bold alternative. He encouraged parents to consider modern, technology-enabled day schools that are rooted in the realities of local communities. He described these as more personal, practical, and impactful for children’s futures.

More controversially, the university leader urged families to redirect boarding school fees into long-term financial instruments such as Treasury Bills, Bonds, or Unit Trusts. According to Muganga, this could secure a stronger financial future for children, one based on independence and opportunity.

“What if you took the money you would have spent on termly boarding fees and quietly invested it every year for 16 years?” he asked. “By the time your child graduates, they could have a financial foundation stronger than any inheritance.”

“They might never need to look for a job,” he added. “They could be the ones creating jobs.”

Dr. Muganga framed the call not as a criticism of parents, but as an invitation to reimagine what legacy they are leaving for their children.

“This is not just about education policy. This is about your child’s life. And your family’s legacy.”

He concluded his remarks with a stirring appeal for change, noting, “Clinging to outdated traditions does not protect their future. It only delays it. The future belongs not to those who follow blindly, but to those who think ahead, choose wisely, and invest with purpose.