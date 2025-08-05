EACOP, Rotary partner to launch Green Schools Initiative for environmental sustainability

The East African Crude Oil Pipeline (EACOP) Ltd., the company spearheading the development of Uganda’s crude oil export pipeline, has signed a landmark Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Rotary to advance environmental sustainability in schools along the pipeline corridor.

The agreement establishes a framework for implementing the EACOP Green Schools Initiative, an ambitious program designed to transform learning environments in the districts of Hoima, Kikuube, Kakumiro, Mubende, Kyankwanzi, Lwengo, Kyotera, Rakai, Sembabule, and Gomba. The initiative is part of EACOP’s broader social and economic investment strategy to promote environmental stewardship and climate-smart practices in local communities.

The EACOP Green Schools Initiative will equip schools with the tools and knowledge to become hubs of sustainability —fostering eco-friendly practices, clean energy adoption, improved waste management, and climate education.

Speaking at the MoU signing ceremony in Kampala, Mr. JB Habumugisha, Deputy Managing Director of EACOP Ltd., said that the EACOP Green Schools Initiative is a proactive response to the pressing need for sustainable solutions within our communities.

He added, “By embedding environmental interventions in schools, we will address immediate challenges while nurturing a generation that values and protects our natural resources. This partnership with Rotary is an important step towards that vision.”

Representing Rotary District 9213, District Governor Mr. Geoffrey Kitakule reaffirmed Rotary’s dedication to protecting the environment.

He noted, “This partnership is timely. Rotary’s commitment to supporting the environment aligns perfectly with the Green Schools Initiative. There is no better way to secure a sustainable future than working with young people — the champions of tomorrow. Together, we see a world where communities unite and take action to create lasting change.”

Ms. Christine Kyeyune Kawooya, District Governor of Rotary District 9214, also commended the collaboration, noting, “Our communities depend on how well we prepare the next generation to care for the environment. Through this initiative, Rotary will work closely with schools to promote tree planting, sustainable waste management, and climate education. By empowering students to become custodians of the environment, we are investing in a greener, healthier, and more resilient future for all.”

Key Highlights of the Green Schools Initiative:

– Sustainability Focus: Addresses real environmental challenges in schools

– Environmental Education: Equips young people with knowledge, skills, and values for climate resilience

– Joint Collaboration: Rotary Districts 9213, 9214, and EACOP working together for a greener future

The MoU sets the stage for joint planning, resource mobilization, and project implementation, thus ensuring that schools along the EACOP corridor become practical models of sustainability and community transformation.