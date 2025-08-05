Ministry of Internal Affairs re-tables bill proposing a 5-year jail term for unauthorized DNA sample leakage

The Ministry of Internal Affairs has re-tabled the Forensic & Scientific Analytical Services Bill, 2025, proposing a five-year jail term for persons who leak and obtain DNA samples and other biological specimens without approval from the government’s Analytical Laboratory.

The Bill, signed by the Minister of Internal Affairs, Gen. Kahinda Otafiire, aims to formalize the country’s forensic science ecosystem by establishing the Government Analytical Laboratory (GAL) as the national referral centre and the Department of Inspection and Legal Services as the sector regulator.

“The object of the Forensic and Scientific Analytical Services Bill, 2025 is to provide for the regulation of forensic and scientific analytical services; to establish the Government Analytical Laboratory… and designate it as the national referral for forensic and analytical services,” reads the Bill’s memorandum.

According to the draft, Uganda currently lacks a clear legal framework to govern forensic science or manage poisoning incidents. The country has no national poison information centre, and although the Government Analytical Laboratory has long provided forensic services, it is not officially designated as the national referral facility.

“Currently, there is no legal framework governing these services, nor does Uganda have a national poison information centre to analyze and disseminate information on poisons and poisoning incidents,” the Bill states.

The proposed law seeks to fill these gaps by giving legal status to the Government Analytical Laboratory, formalizing its functions, and recognizing it as Uganda’s referral hub for forensic and analytical services. It also designates the Department of Inspection and Legal Services at the Ministry of Internal Affairs as the lead regulatory agency.

Under the proposed framework, all analytical laboratories will be required to register and obtain licenses from the department. The Government Analytical Laboratory, led by a Chief Government Chemist, will coordinate with regional labs across the country. These laboratories will be empowered to conduct analyses in fields such as toxicology, DNA, cybercrime, environmental samples, food safety, and questioned documents.

The Bill also introduces new safeguards for the collection and use of bodily samples. It mandates that samples must be taken voluntarily, or by court order, and must follow strict consent procedures, especially in the case of children. Any sample collected is to be stored temporarily and destroyed after investigation, preventing permanent retention or misuse.

“An analytical laboratory shall collect samples for the analysis of forensic biology and DNA… [from persons] with informed consent or court order,” the Bill mandates.

The establishment of a central forensic and scientific database is another key highlight. This database will store DNA data and other forensic records, which will only be accessible to authorized agencies for criminal investigations or comparison purposes. The Bill sets stringent conditions on who may access or alter such information.

Violations of these provisions will be met with harsh penalties. A person who unlawfully obtains, leaks, or publishes DNA profiles or forensic data without written authorization from the Government Analytical Laboratory faces a fine of up to 1,500 currency points (Shs30 million) or five years in prison or both.

“A person who operates an analytical laboratory without a license… is liable on conviction to a fine not exceeding five hundred currency points or imprisonment for up to three years, or both,” the Bill warns.

Additional offenses include tampering with analysis reports, using results for commercial advertisements without permission, obstructing inspectors, and giving false information to the regulator. Offenders found guilty may face imprisonment, fines, and forfeiture of lab equipment to the state.

The Bill also designates the Government Analytical Laboratory as the National Poison Information Centre, responsible for coordinating and managing poisoning incidents, conducting toxicological tests, training professionals, and maintaining national poison case records.

“These improvements will support fair and effective legal proceedings, strengthen environmental health and safety measures, and contribute to the overall administration of justice in Uganda,” the Bill concludes.

If passed, the Forensic and Scientific Analytical Services Bill, 2025, will not only institutionalize Uganda’s forensic sector but also provide the much-needed legal and ethical guardrails to protect sensitive biological data and uphold justice.