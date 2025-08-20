Rotary Club launches Little Hearts Project to combat childhood heart disease

Rotary International District 9213 has unveiled the Little Hearts Project, a flagship health initiative aimed at the early detection and prevention of heart disease in children across Uganda.

The project was officially launched by the Kampala South Rotary Club on Tuesday, with District Governor Geoffrey Kitakule pledging strong support from Rotarians and partners.

Speaking at the launch, Governor Kitakule emphasized the urgent need to act, noting that thousands of children are at risk of undiagnosed heart conditions.

“Yesterday, I had the honor of joining the Kampala South Rotary Club for the launch of the Little Hearts Project,” Kitakule said. “This initiative focuses on early diagnosis and prevention of heart disease in children, giving every child the chance to live and thrive.”

The cost of treatment remains one of the greatest challenges for affected families.

“A single heart surgery can cost up to $500,000, an impossible figure for most families,” Kitakule noted.

He added, “But with early detection through schools and regional centers, and the right equipment, many of these conditions can be prevented or managed before it’s too late.”

The initiative will be implemented in partnership with the Uganda Heart Institute, the Ministry of Health, medical professionals, Rotarians, and community leaders, creating a collaborative network to reach children at the community level.

“The launch highlighted the importance of partnerships. Together with our partners, we pledged our resources, time, and expertise to make this project a success,” Kitakule said.

At the event, stakeholders signed a commitment pledge symbolizing their dedication to turning words into action.

“The commitment signing was more than a ceremony it was a pledge of action,” Kitakule declared.

He noted, “As Rotarians, we are People of Action. We will stand with families, doctors, and communities to ensure that no child is left behind because of a preventable or treatable condition.”

The Little Hearts Project is expected to roll out screening programs in schools and regional health centers, provide training for medical personnel and equip facilities with modern diagnostic tools. Organizers say the ultimate goal is to ensure that every Ugandan child has access to lifesaving heart care.