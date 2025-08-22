Equity Bank Uganda promises support to small & medium enterprises in Arua

Today, Equity Bank Uganda continued its Tupange Business Ne Nation-wide series in Arua, still under the same theme: “Financing Integrated Value Chains and SME Growth.” The event brought together small and medium business owners, community leaders, and partners to discuss opportunities for growth and the role of value chain financing in building stronger businesses.

Welcoming participants, Charles Orodriyo, the Branch Manager of Equity Bank Arua, said the initiative reflects Equity’s vision of transforming lives and societies. He encouraged entrepreneurs to embrace change and pursue growth both in business and as individuals.

“At Equity Bank, we want to transform lives and communities. I encourage entrepreneurs in Arua to embrace change and grow both in their businesses and in their personal lives,” said Orodriyo.

Robert Wanok, Head of Retail Banking at Equity Bank Uganda.





Delivering the executive address on behalf of the Executive Director, Robert Wanok, Head of Retail Banking, emphasized the bank’s Pan-African vision through the Africa Recovery and Resilience Plan. He explained that Equity Bank is built on a three-pillar model of commercial banking, social impact through the Equity Foundation, and sustainability. He highlighted agriculture, mining, manufacturing, trade and MSMEs as key sectors for Uganda’s growth, stressing that the bank remains committed to empowering SMEs with digital and credit solutions that support business growth across regional trade corridors.

Peter Ssemakalu, Regional Manager Business Growth and Development, shared a Northern Uganda saying that “a goat can feed a family, but only if it does not eat your crops.” He likened this to SMEs, noting that with the right guidance and financial support, businesses can generate value, profit and jobs.

Draecabo Trinity Ceasar, Chairperson of the Ayivu Development Agency, during the keynote speech.





The keynote speaker, Draecabo Trinity Ceasar, Chairperson of the Ayivu Development Agency, called on SMEs to build strong relationships with banks. Using a simple illustration, he said that just as children were taught to read their Bible daily if they wanted to grow, SMEs must engage with their bankers regularly to ensure growth. He urged business owners to pay attention to detail, cooperate with others, manage resources carefully, commit to learning, and find the right partners for long-term success.

A panel discussion shed light on the challenges faced by SMEs in the region. Many still sell raw produce without value addition, leading to low returns. Informality and poor record-keeping also limit access to finance, while weak market linkages mean that local producers often miss out on opportunities despite the presence of a large local market, including the refugee population. To address these challenges, speakers encouraged value chain integration, financial literacy, and partnerships that create stronger business networks.

Charles Orodriyo, the Branch Manager of Equity Bank Arua.



Equity Bank also showcased financial solutions designed for SMEs. These included Easy Stock Financing for retailers and distributors, Grain Trader Financing for aggregators, Easy Float Financing for mobile money agents, Asset and Vehicle Financing for businesses needing equipment, and unsecured credit for contractors and suppliers with valid contracts or purchase orders.

The forum concluded with the SME Awards 2025, where outstanding clients in the Greater North were recognized. Madi West-Nile Diocese received the SME Business Influencer Award, Cress Africa Foundation Limited won the SME Customer Loyalty Award, and Kuluva Hospital was honored with the SME Ecosystem Customer Award.

Through Tupange Business Ne Equity, Equity Bank reaffirmed its commitment to walking alongside SMEs, supporting their growth and strengthening Uganda’s economy.