Anita Among crushes Kadaga in NRM CEC elections with 92% landslide win

Speaker of Parliament Anita Annet Among has cemented her dominance in the National Resistance Movement (NRM) after securing a landslide victory in the party’s Central Executive Committee (CEC) elections for 2nd National Vice Chairperson (Female).

According to results released by NRM Electoral Commission chairperson Dr. Tanga Odoi, Among garnered 11,680 votes (92.8%), overwhelmingly defeating her closest rival, former Speaker of Parliament Rebecca Alitwala Kadaga, who managed 902 votes (7.2%).

Among’s sweeping win cut across all regions of the country, including overseas delegates. Notable tallies included: Diaspora: Among 71, Kadaga 36, Rwenzori: Among 835, Kadaga 13, Teso: Among 899, Kadaga 1, Greater Masaka: Among 581, Kadaga 25, Ankole: Among 1,524, Kadaga 65

While Kadaga managed victories in a few districts such as Bugweri, Namutumba, and Kamuli, the overall margin highlighted the steep erosion of her support within the ruling party.

This outcome marks a generational and strategic shift within the NRM leadership, positioning Among as a formidable power broker ahead of the 2026 general elections.

The resounding win shows that Among has not only consolidated her authority as Speaker of Parliament but also entrenched her influence within the party’s top decision-making organ, cementing her role in mobilizing for the NRM party.