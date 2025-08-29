West Ruwenzori Diocese launches 5-year strategic plan to drive mission, development & community transformation

The Diocese of West Ruwenzori on Thursday, 28 launched its five-year Strategic Development Plan (2026–2030) at St. Barnabas Cathedral, Bumadu in Bundibugyo District at the ceremony presided over by the Archbishop of the Church of Uganda, The Most Rev. Dr. Stephen Samuel Kaziimba Mugalu.

The plan, developed with technical support from Green Organic Solution Uganda, sets out the goals and strategies to be pursued by the Diocese in the areas of mission and evangelism, social-economic development, community engagement, institutional strengthening, environmental protection, and disaster management.

Speaking at the launch, Mr. Zadock Amanya, a consultant from Green Organic Solution Uganda and one of the framers of the plan, said the Diocesan strategy is firmly aligned to the Church of Uganda’s Strategic Planning Framework. He explained that the plan seeks to eradicate poverty, promote health and hygiene, build human capital, and enhance climate resilience in the region.

“This is a faster growing and sustainable Christ-centered Diocese that seeks to inspire Christians’ growth in the knowledge and understanding of our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ, while also addressing key challenges such as poverty, environmental degradation, and limited education opportunities,” Amanya noted.

The Diocesan Vision Statement emphasizes building a faster growing and sustainable Christ-centered Diocese, while the Mission Statement is to win souls for Christ in accordance with the Great Commission (John 10:10). Its core purpose is to proclaim the Gospel and make disciples holistically, with the aim *to have Christ-centered homes for eternity.

The Diocesan Core Values include godliness, integrity, transparency, unconditional love, unity in Christ, forgiveness, co-existence, and faithfulness. By 2030, the Diocese projects that at least 70% of believers will have been nurtured to Christian maturity holistically.

The Diocesan Bishop, Rt. Rev. Barnabas Tibaijuka, said that the plan will bring order and direction to the Diocese.

“This is going to shape our direction. For the last two years we have been surviving on guesswork and uncoordinated planning. We are now going to do better. We consulted several stakeholders because you cannot run a Diocese alone. Together with the clergy, we spent six days reviewing it, and this plan will be our guiding tool to move forward as a team,” Bishop Tibaijuka said.

In his remarks, Archbishop Kaziimba commended the Diocese for embracing planning, reminding the congregation of Benjamin Franklin’s famous words: “If you fail to plan, you plan to fail.” He urged the clergy and Christians to adopt a culture of planning not only in ministry but also in personal life.

“I want to caution you against luxurious expenditures and lifestyles. Clergy must plan for retirement and avoid financial struggles in old age. I encourage you to strengthen integrity and include a provident fund within this strategic framework to help clergy prepare for retirement,” Archbishop Kaziimba said.

The Strategic Development Plan also addresses critical issues affecting the Diocese, such as child marriages, domestic violence, drug abuse, corruption, and environmental degradation. It proposes interventions to improve access to education, reduce poverty, and empower communities to be self-reliant.