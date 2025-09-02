Stanbic Bank
Ex-MUBS Principal Prof Waswa Balunywa remanded to Luzira Prison over abuse of office

By Our Reporter
Prof. Balunywa in the dock. Photo credit, Daily Monitor.

Our Reporter
Our Reporter

Former Makerere University Business School (MUBS) Principal, Professor Waswa Balunywa has been remanded to Luzira Prison over abuse of office allegations.

This follows his court appearance, where he faced accusations of irregular recruitment during his tenure.

The prosecution claims Prof. Balunywa unlawfully recruited three individuals as administrative assistants between February and April 2023, despite them lacking the necessary academic qualifications.

Between March 15 and April 13, 2023, Prof. Balunywa allegedly recruited Nuwagira Nathan and between February 20 and March 28, 2023, Nimrod Kakayi both as Administrative Assistants yet they lacked the minimum academic qualifications.

It is further argued that this recruitment resulted in unnecessary government expenses, forming the basis for the corruption charges.

Court proceedings revealed the recruitment violated set guidelines for hiring public servants, leading to an investigation by the Inspectorate of Government.

Prof. Balunywa, who served as MUBS Principal for several years, denied the charges and is awaiting a bail hearing.

