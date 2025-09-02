Makindye East MP Nyeko Derrick announces exit from 2026 race

Derrick Nyeko, the incumbent Member of Parliament for Makindye East under the National Unity Platform (NUP), has announced he will not be seeking re-election in the upcoming 2026 general polls.

In a statement released on Tuesday, Nyeko expressed gratitude to his constituents for the trust and support they have accorded him over the years.

“I wish to extend my deepest gratitude to all who have believed in me throughout the years I have been entrusted with leadership,” Nyeko said.

He added, “It is with a heart full of joy that I have served you with honour, respect, and a deep commitment never to betray the trust of your vote.”

The legislator acknowledged that the announcement may come as a shock to many of his supporters who were confident in his re-election.

“I know this decision may not be easy for my team and supporters to receive, especially after our strong belief that we would once again win the Makindye East MP seat. However, after deep reflection, I have made the difficult decision not to offer myself for election in the coming polls,” he added.

Nyeko emphasized that his decision does not erase the achievements made during his tenure. He urged his supporters to continue upholding the values of unity, resilience, and service to the community.

“This choice does not diminish the journey we have walked together, nor the victories we have achieved. It is my hope that the spirit of unity, resilience, and service to our people will remain stronger than ever,” he said.

Known for his clean track record, Nyeko described himself as a leader who remained true to his principles.

“I remain the man of no corruption, no problems,” he declared.

Nyeko Derrick has served Makindye East with a reputation for integrity and transparency. Throughout his tenure, he has positioned himself as a people-centered leader, often engaging directly with communities on issues ranging from youth empowerment to infrastructure improvement.

He has also been recognized for his vocal stance against corruption, frequently reminding colleagues in Parliament of the need to serve Ugandans with honesty and accountability.

Nyeko’s exit from the race leaves the Makindye East seat wide open, likely triggering intense competition among both ruling party and opposition candidates eager to capture the constituency.