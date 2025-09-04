Global coffee exports fall for sixth month as Africa led by Uganda defies the trend

Global exports of green coffee beans fell by 0.7 percent in July 2025, totalling 10.3 million bags compared to 10.38 million bags in July 2024, according to the Coffee Market Report – August 2025 released by the International Coffee Organisation [ICO].

According to the report, this marks the sixth consecutive month of negative growth in the current coffee year, with year-to-date green bean exports down 2.5 percent to 102.25 million bags, from 104.89 million bags recorded between October 2023 and July 2024.

“Coffee year 2023/24 was a record year for green bean exports, reaching 125.44 million bags, the highest volume ever recorded, representing a 12.4 percent increase and a net gain of 13.87 million bags,” the ICO report noted. “To put this into context, the average annual net gain from coffee years 2011/12 to 2018/19 was 3.32 million bags, with the highest single-year gain being 9.7 million bags. Therefore, the current downturn, both monthly and year-to-date, was not unexpected and is partially attributed to a base effect.”

The report also highlights a structural shift in the global coffee trade, with green beans comprising a declining share of total coffee exports. On a 12-month moving average basis, this share has dropped by 5.8 percentage points, from 94.5% in January 2011 to 88.6 percent in July 2025.

Over the past five years, several major exporters have been investing in value-added processing, particularly soluble coffee production. Between 2020 and 2025, India increased its soluble coffee capacity by the equivalent of 0.89 million bags of green beans, while Vietnam added 1.92 million bags. In Mexico, Nestlé commissioned a new plant in July 2022 with a capacity of 0.67 million bags.

On the other hand, the ICO report shows total global exports of all coffee types decreased by 1.6 percent in July 2025 to 11.42 million bags, down from 11.6 million bags in July 2024. “This marks the fifth month of negative growth in the current coffee year, with year-to-date exports slightly lower at 115.61 million bags, compared to 115.94 million during the same period last year,” says the report.

In contrast, Africa’s exports of all coffee forms rose by 4.4 percent to 2.05 million bags in July 2025, up from 1.96 million in July 2024. Uganda led this growth, with exports surging by 51.4 percent to 1.01 million bags.

“A strong harvest, especially from the Greater Masaka and southwestern regions—along with high international prices and front-loading strategies, contributed to Uganda’s impressive performance,” the report said, citing a report by Uganda’s Agriculture ministry.

Ethiopia also posted a strong showing, exporting 0.81 million bags, up 12.5 percent from 0.72 million in July 2024.

However, the region’s overall growth was tempered by significant declines in Côte d’Ivoire and Kenya, whose exports fell by 59.9 percent and 40.5 percent, respectively. These two countries recorded a combined net loss of 0.12 million bags.

The report says South America was the largest contributor to the global decline, with exports falling by 18.5 percent to 4.4 million bags in July 2025 from 5.4 million bags in July 2024. “As a result, the region’s share of global exports dropped to 38.5 percent, down from 46.5 percent a year earlier. This was the ninth consecutive month of export contraction in the region,” says the report.

The report argues Brazil was primarily responsible for the decline, with exports down 28.6 percent to 2.73 million bags from 3.83 million in July 2024. The ICO attributes this downturn to a base effect, following a record-breaking 2023/24 coffee year in which Brazil exported 50.1 million bags, 13.01 million more than in 2022/23, marking a 35.1 percent increase.

The surge in Brazil’s exports last year was largely driven by a supply gap caused by a poor harvest in Vietnam, whose exports were down 11.7 percent [a net loss of 3.31 million bags]. With Vietnamese supply now stabilised, demand pressure on Brazil has eased. Additionally, ongoing logistical challenges at the Port of Santos have further dampened Brazilian export volumes.

The report says coffee exports from Mexico and Central America grew by 7.2 percent in July 2025, reaching 1.63 million bags, up from 1.52 million bags in July 2024. This marks the ninth month of growth in the first ten months of the 2024/25 coffee year, with year-to-date exports up 11.1 percent to 13.73 million bags.

Asia and Oceania recorded the strongest growth among all regions, with exports up 22.7 percent to 3.34 million bags in July 2025, compared to 2.73 million in the same month last year. The expansion was largely driven by Vietnam, which saw a 29.4 percent increase in exports, rising from 1.31 million to 1.7 million bags.

This growth, the report notes, also reflects a base effect, as Vietnam’s July 2024 export figures were the lowest for that month since 2010.