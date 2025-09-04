Princess Komuntale appointed UTB ambassador in royal homecoming

Uganda Tourism Board (UTB) has unveiled Princess Ruth Nsemere Komuntale of Tooro Kingdom as its newest Brand Ambassador, in a partnership officials say will boost cultural tourism and international visibility for the country.

The appointment was announced during a moving homecoming ceremony in Buziga, Kampala, where Komuntale returned from the United States with her husband, Prince Philip, to celebrate the 30th coronation anniversary of her brother, King Oyo Nyimba Kabamba Iguru Rukidi IV.

UTB Chief Executive Juliana Kaggwa signed the partnership with the princess, calling her “the perfect voice to share Uganda’s story with the world.”

“Her royal heritage, international profile, and deep love for Uganda make her a natural cultural envoy. This moment, as we celebrate 30 years of King Oyo’s reign, reflects the strength of cultural tourism in Uganda,” Kaggwa said.

Tukeikiriza Mellon, head of the Uganda Convention Bureau unit at UTB, said Komuntale’s appointment marks a bold step in elevating culture as a core pillar of tourism promotion.

“We believe that culture is one of our strongest assets in positioning Uganda as a premier global destination,” Mellon said. “Yesterday, we took another bold step in this direction by appointing Princess Ruth Komuntale of Tooro Kingdom as our Tourism Ambassador for the United States market.”

She explained that the appointment is not just symbolic but reflects growing collaboration between cultural institutions and tourism promotion.

“Princess Komuntale, with her strong presence in the U.S. and deep cultural roots in Tooro, brings a unique opportunity to showcase Uganda’s story beyond wildlife and landscapes. Her voice will amplify Uganda’s rich traditions, heritage, and cultural events like the Empango celebrations, while also attracting interest in our cuisine, music, and hospitality.”

Mellon added that the initiative is part of a wider UTB strategy that includes: Leveraging cultural icons and diaspora Ugandans to open new international markets. Blending heritage with modern tourism experiences and Strengthening Destination Uganda’s visibility and competitiveness on the global stage.

“With culture as a cornerstone, tourism becomes more than travel—it becomes a journey into identity, belonging, and pride. Partnerships like this with the Tooro Kingdom are helping us build packages and experiences that carry the true promise of the Pearl of Africa to the world,” she said.

Tourism is Uganda’s leading foreign exchange earner, contributing about 7.7% to GDP and employing more than 600,000 people directly, according to government data. The country welcomed 1.3 million international visitors in 2023, a recovery from pandemic lows but still below the pre-COVID peak of 1.5 million arrivals in 2019. Officials say new branding efforts are critical to reaching the target of 3 million annual arrivals by 2030.

Komuntale, who was raised in both Uganda and the United States, pledged to use her ambassadorship to promote Uganda’s culture and tourism globally. She also paid tribute to her brother, who ascended the throne at just three years old and has since become one of Africa’s most recognized monarchs.

“I am so proud of my brother, not only as a great king but as the man he has become. To see him lead with grace, wisdom, and humility for 30 years is deeply moving,” she said.

She also delivered a message to young Ugandans, urging them to embrace their heritage and “let culture be a source of strength as they create, innovate, and lead.”

The appointment comes ahead of the Ekyooto Ha Mpango festival, scheduled for September 10–13 in Fort Portal, which will showcase royal rituals, cultural performances, fashion, and tourism in celebration of King Oyo’s 30-year reign.

Komuntale’s global profile is expected to boost Uganda’s campaign to position Fort Portal and the wider Tooro region as cultural tourism hubs, complementing its wildlife and adventure attractions.