Tycoon Sudhir unveils State-of-the-Art Barge to service Paradise Island Resort on Lake Victoria

City Tycoon Sudhir Ruparelia has unveiled The Barge, a custom-built flat-bottomed vessel designed to connect Speke Resort Munyonyo with the newly launched Paradise Island Resort on Lake Victoria.

The innovative barge, described as a “floating lifeline,” reveals the Ruparelia Group’s commitment to pairing luxury tourism with world-class infrastructure. It will ensure the smooth transportation of supplies, logistics, and essential goods between the mainland and the 19-acre eco-luxury Paradise Island Resort.

Unlike traditional workboats, the Barge has been engineered for resilience, efficiency, and capacity. Its design allows it to carry heavy loads from fresh produce and beverages to linens, equipment, and luxury amenities while maintaining the resort’s eco-sustainability standards.

“Running a high-end property on a private island requires consistency and reliability. This barge ensures our guests will never experience service interruptions, no matter the demands of running a modern resort,” a manager at the Ruparelia Group explained.

Completed in 2024 after construction began in 2021, Paradise Island Resort is already being hailed as one of Uganda’s most ambitious hospitality projects. Located just 20 minutes by speedboat from Speke Resort Munyonyo, the retreat blends exclusivity with natural charm.

The resort features 10 Standard Cottages, 11 Cliff-Hanger Cottages perched dramatically on rocks, 14 Deluxe Two-Bedroom Cottages and three opulent Executive Villas. Each unit integrates into the island’s bird-rich landscape, offering panoramic views of Lake Victoria.

With tourism contributing 7.7% to Uganda’s GDP and directly employing more than 600,000 people, industry players say investments like Paradise Island Resort are vital to strengthening the country’s competitiveness as a global destination.

For Businessman Sudhir Ruparelia, The Barge represents more than logistical convenience; it reflects a broader strategy to redefine Uganda’s tourism experience.

“This is not just about building a resort. It’s about elevating Uganda’s image as a world-class destination and ensuring the infrastructure matches the experience,” a tourism industry insider remarked.

The Barge also complements Speke Resort Munyonyo’s marina fleet, which includes the 70-seater Sundowner cruiser used for leisure excursions. Together, these investments expand the Group’s capacity to deliver unmatched guest experiences on Africa’s largest freshwater lake.

By cutting supply chain costs, improving reliability and safeguarding sustainability, The Barge positions Paradise Island Resort as a crown jewel in Uganda’s tourism offering.

Since tourism is a cornerstone of Uganda’s economy, contributing significantly to GDP and employment. The Barge not only supports the operational needs of Paradise Island Resort but also strengthens our mission to position Uganda as Africa’s premier tourism destination.

With the arrival of its first wave of visitors, Paradise Island Resort signals a new era for luxury hospitality on Lake Victoria, where innovation, exclusivity, and natural beauty converge.