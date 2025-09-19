Gen. Muhoozi returns with a full plate of military goodies from China 

Uganda’s Chief of Defence Forces, Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba has returned from China with a reinforced military partnership after sealing a new bilateral agreement with Beijing’s top defence leadership.

In a move aimed at deepening defence cooperation, Gen Kainerugaba on Thursday held high-level talks with Gen Liu Zhenli, Chief of the Joint Staff Department of China’s Central Military Commission. The meeting, held at the Chinese military headquarters, culminated in the signing of a landmark military pact.

Gen Kainerugaba, who also serves as Senior Presidential Advisor for Special Operations, was accorded full military honours before he and his delegation engaged in closed-door discussions with Gen Liu and senior People’s Liberation Army (PLA) officers.

The Ugandan delegation included Maj Gen Dan Kakono, Commander of the Artillery Division, and Maj Gen Felix Busizoori, Commander of the 4th Infantry Division. The Chinese side was represented by top-ranking generals and senior PLA strategists.

Talks focused on strengthening the long-standing defence relationship between Uganda and China. Key areas highlighted included advanced military training, peace support operations, defence diplomacy, and technology transfer.

The agreement signed by the two generals paves the way for enhanced collaboration in professional military education, joint training exercises, and the exchange of strategic expertise.

Gen Kainerugaba’s visit coincided with the 12th Beijing Xiangshan Forum, a global security conference that gathers defence officials, military experts, and scholars to discuss pressing international peace and security challenges.

By the conclusion of his mission, Uganda’s army chief had secured what observers described as “a full plate of military cooperation goodies,” further cementing Uganda’s defence partnership with China.