Entebbe Magistrate’s Court issues criminal summons against land broker Mohammad Kamoga over forgery charges

The Entebbe Magistrate’s Court has issued criminal summons against land broker Mohammad Kamoga, who is facing charges of forgery.

The summons, signed by Grade One Magistrate Edgar Tusiime, requires Kamoga to appear in court on Monday, September 29, 2025, for plea-taking.

Kamoga is accused of forging the practicing certificate, signature, and official stamp of lawyer Lorna Nkamwesiga in order to fraudulently acquire 200 acres of land in Garuga, Entebbe.

His ongoing legal troubles have continued to attract public attention, especially given his controversial reputation within Uganda’s real estate sector. The new charges against him include obtaining land registration through false pretenses and uttering forged documents.

Recently, the hearing of the criminal case against the land broker failed to take off after Kamoga, through his lawyers led by Mr Brian Tindyebwa, told court that his client was not present in court as required because he was admitted over heart related illnesses.

Mr Tindyebwa presented medical documents saying that Kamoga sent them through his sureties, Tony Walugembe.

However, complainants who attended court were left shocked after Kamoga’s Lawyer mentioned Katabi Town Council Mayor Ronald Kalema as his second surety in his hospital admission at Nakasero Hospital case.

The trial Magistrates Court at Entebbe directed the state to verify the ill-health claims by the broker, Kamoga, after he failed to appear in court regarding the ongoing case related to fraud of land.

“The state shall verify the information provided to court and thereafter court shall be at liberty to take action,” held Magistrate Edgar Tusiime Tibeyita before adjourning the case to September 29, 2025.

The court decision followed submissions in which the State Attorney Paul Byamukama Aheebwa vehemently objected to the long adjournment asked by Kamoga through his lawyers, who reported to court that he is unwell and admitted Nakasero Hospital.