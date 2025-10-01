Uganda to host historic Afro-Arab Youth Congress 2025 at Speke Resort Munyonyo

Uganda is set to host the Afro-Arab Youth Congress 2025 from October 7-10, at the prestigious Speke Resort Munyonyo in Kampala.

The gathering will be one of the largest of its kind, drawing more than 1,000 delegates from Africa and the Arab world under the theme “Amplifying Youth Voices for Peace, Unity and Prosperity.”

Speaking at the Uganda Media Centre, in August during the launch, Balaam Barugahara Ateenyi, State Minister for Youth and Children Affairs, confirmed that the Congress will be hosted by the Afro-Arab Youth Council (AAYC) in partnership with the Government of Uganda under the Office of the President and the Ministry of Gender, Labour and Social Development.

“Peace cannot be sustained without the meaningful involvement of young people; unity cannot be achieved without bridging divides; and prosperity cannot be achieved unless it harnesses the vibrant energies of young people,” the Minister said.

President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni, Patron of AAYC, will officially open the Congress, which will also be graced by at least five Heads of State from Africa and the Arab world, alongside youth ministers, diplomats and international development partners.

The four-day gathering will feature keynote sessions with policymakers, a non-elective General Assembly adopting the Kampala Declaration on Afro-Arab Youth Cooperation, interactive panels and workshops, youth innovation exhibitions, cultural performances, and business networking forums.

A special highlight of the Congress will be the launch of a fundraising drive for the construction of the AAYC International Headquarters in Nakawuka, Uganda, spearheaded by Hon. Dr. Ruhakana Rugunda, AAYC Special Envoy and former Prime Minister, with contributions expected from attending Heads of State.

In a major announcement, AAYC Secretary-General Abbas Agaba unveiled the vision of the Afro-Arab Youth City, to be established on 50 acres of land donated by President Museveni. The futuristic complex will include a modern office block, an international-standard hotel, a sports stadium, a cultural heritage center, and a University of Science and Technology. “This is more than a building; it’s a dream city that will stand as a beacon of unity, cultural exchange, and youth empowerment,” Agaba said.

Adding her voice, Oliva Mutesi, President of the Pan African Youth Union, rallied young people to stand together in the face of global challenges. “We are being attacked. So it’s time we become each other’s keepers, united against oppression, war, and discrimination,” she urged.

The Afro-Arab Youth Congress is expected to boost Uganda’s reputation as a regional hub for dialogue, peace, and youth leadership. With hundreds of international delegates arriving, the event is also projected to give a major boost to the country’s hospitality, transport, and tourism sectors.

Balaam Barugahara called on Ugandan youth to actively participate, noting, “Let us represent our nation with pride and make Uganda the heartbeat of Afro-Arab youth cooperation. This is our chance to show the world our talent, resilience, and innovations.”

The Afro-Arab Youth Congress 2025 is projected to become a turning point in strengthening Afro-Arab relations, with Kampala standing as the birthplace of new policies, initiatives, and youth-driven solutions for global challenges.