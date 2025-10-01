Museveni vows tough action against theft of PDM funds and gov’t drugs

President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni has vowed to intensify the fight against corruption, warning leaders against the theft of Parish Development Model (PDM) funds and government drugs as he officially launched his 2026 presidential campaigns at Bukalasa Agricultural College in Luweero on Tuesday.

Arriving shortly after a heavy downpour, the President, accompanied by the First Lady and Minister of Education and Sports, Janet Kataaha Museveni, was received by thousands of enthusiastic supporters who braved the rain to cheer him on.

“You know the thieves. They are your leaders. We should work together to arrest them,” Museveni declared, drawing loud applause from the crowd. He said the misappropriation of PDM funds and government drugs is a betrayal of the poor, stressing that culprits will face tough consequences.

The President emphasized that the PDM program, which aims to boost household incomes by channeling development funds directly to parishes, is central to his government’s poverty eradication strategy.

He revealed that the government would increase PDM funding from the current Shs100 million to Shs150 million per parish annually, starting in the next financial year, to expand opportunities for farmers and small-scale entrepreneurs.

“Every parish will now access Shs150 million, and we shall continue to scale it up depending on how you use the money. This is your program; protect it from thieves,” Museveni said.

On health service delivery, Museveni expressed disappointment at reports of drugs being stolen from public hospitals and sold in private clinics. He pledged that new accountability mechanisms would be put in place, including stronger community monitoring and stricter penalties for health workers and officials caught in the vice.

Turning to employment, Museveni reiterated that government cannot employ every Ugandan directly, but through initiatives like the PDM, youth and women can create their own wealth. He showcased video testimonies of model farmers who have successfully applied the four-acre model to improve their livelihoods.

“With oil production set to begin soon, Uganda will have more revenue to invest in infrastructure, education, health, and wealth-creation programs. But first, we must fight corruption to ensure the money works for the people,” he added.

The President was warmly welcomed by senior NRM leaders, including members of the Central Executive Committee, top Secretariat officials, ministers, MPs, and local leaders.

NRM Deputy Secretary General, Rose Namayanja Nsereko, hailed Museveni for his visionary leadership, saying the people of Luweero are a living testimony of the government’s progress in infrastructure, education, and agriculture.

“From the days of liberation to today, Luweero has seen transformation because of your consistency and determination to fight poverty,” Namayanja said.

Museveni’s campaign message focuses on zero tolerance for corruption, expanded funding for PDM, and sustained investment in wealth creation to transform Ugandan households.