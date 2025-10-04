Gen David Sejusa: Africa needs liberators, not neo-colonial agents

Former Coordinator of Intelligence Services, Gen. David Sejusa, has raised a concern about what he describes as “neo-colonial collaborators” and “agents of global capitalism” masquerading as African leaders.

The outspoken general via X (formerly Twitter) questioned the criteria by which some leaders are praised.

“How can someone qualify as a good leader because he speaks good English (colonial language) and works as an agent, actually a conduit of neo-liberal policies which keep Africans enslaved to global capitalism and subservient to Eurocentric interests?” he asked.

Sejusa insisted that those who enable Africa’s continued subjugation should not be celebrated.

“Neo-colonial corroborators and enablers of African subjugation should be trashed not praised!” he declared.

He emphasized that the true purpose of African politics should be centered on liberation and empowerment of the masses.

“African politics should be about liberating African peoples from servitude and oppression. It should be centred on mobilizing the population, and their empowerment,” Ssejusa said.

According to him, the continent does not need elites who mimic Western styles and institutions but rather leaders deeply rooted in their societies.

“If this be the case, then the type of leaders Africa needs are not the tie-wearing compradors, but goal-oriented, society-rooted organisers and mobilisers; not Cambridge-Oxford wannabes!” he argued.

The general further warned against the betrayal of the people by leaders who align with foreign interests.

“Africa is tired of the traitor comprador bourgeoisie who deceive the people as liberators when they are just ‘transmission belts’ for neo-colonial interests,” Ssejusa charged.

He further urged leaders to commit themselves to Africa’s cause.