MUSIC: Kampala’s hottest hits, top 5 Ugandan songs this week

By Our Reporter
Uganda’s vibrant music scene continues to thrive, captivating audiences with fresh sounds and collaborations. Here are the top five trending Ugandan songs currently making waves in Kampala:

  1. “Baliwa” by Da Agent: Song by Uganda’s fastest rapper.
  2. “Sure” by Jose Chameleone feat Lydia Jazmine: Blending Jose Chameleone’s signature style with Lydia Jazmine’s powerful vocals, this song likely evokes strong emotions and showcases their musical chemistry.
  3. “Lala” by Vinka: Vinka’s distinctive voice shines in this urban and afro-pop fusion, connecting with fans through her unique artistry.
  4. “Silumbe” by King Saha: King Saha’s expressive delivery and genre-blending approach likely resonate deeply with listeners, highlighting his musical versatility.
  5. “Ki Uganda Kinyuma” by Acidic Vokoz ft Omega 256, Feffe Bussi & Mark Da Urban: This lively anthem celebrates Uganda, showcasing the collaborative spark between these prominent artists and blending their sounds into a cohesive, energetic track.

Uganda’s dynamic music landscape is marked by artists pushing creative boundaries and engaging audiences through diverse genres like afrobeat, dancehall, and urban grooves.

