UCAA, EU-CORSIA kick off three-day national workshop at Speke Resort Munyonyo

Uganda Civil Aviation Authority, in partnership with the European Union – Carbon Offsetting and Reduction Scheme for International Aviation (EU-CORSIA) Africa and Caribbean Project, has today (October 6, 2025), opened a three-day national workshop at Speke Resort Munyonyo.

The discussions are centred on the Carbon Offsetting and Reduction Scheme for International Aviation (CORSIA), Sustainable Aviation Fuels (SAF), and CORSIA Eligible Fuels (CEF).

The workshop has brought together representatives from government ministries, airlines, academia, and the aviation industry with the shared goal of building Uganda’s capacity to reduce carbon emissions from aviation while exploring the opportunities presented by sustainable fuels.

Speaking during the opening ceremony, the Deputy Director General of UCAA, Ms. Olive Birungi Lumonya reaffirmed Uganda’s commitment to ICAO’s global climate goals. She emphasized that the country is investing in emissions tracking systems and exploring the potential of Sustainable Aviation Fuels to deliver both environmental and economic benefits.

She described the workshop as an important step in ensuring Uganda’s active contribution to creating greener skies for future generations.

Over the three days, participants will take part in sessions that begin with understanding the fundamentals of SAF, including its value chain from feedstock to flight, sustainability certification, and life-cycle emissions. Discussions will then progress to SAF feedstocks, global production and supply trends, and CORSIA’s monitoring, reporting, and offsetting requirements, alongside the framework for CORSIA Eligible Fuels and the relevant ICAO documentation.

The final day will focus on policies for SAF development, Uganda’s plans to incorporate SAF into its national aviation strategy, and other market-based measures aimed at reducing emissions.

While officially opening the workshop, the Deputy Director General expressed gratitude to the European Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) for its support through the EU-CORSIA Africa and Caribbean Project in helping African States mitigate greenhouse gas emissions from the civil aviation sector.

She further extended appreciation to the European Union for funding the project, noting that such partnerships are critical in advancing Uganda’s transition to greener skies.