Electoral Commission deletes three women seeking to unseat Speaker Among

The Electoral Commission has defended its decision to delete three women from the national voters’ register. The trio had expressed interest in challenging Speaker of Parliament Anita Among in the upcoming 2026 general elections.

In an affidavit filed in the High Court of Uganda, Civil Division, Acting Secretary of the Commission, Richard Kamugisha Baabo, stated that the deletion was based on recommendations from parish tribunals and was carried out in accordance with the law.

“The 4th Respondent rolled out its election roadmap to the country detailing all segments of the 2025/26 general elections processes through electronic and print media to all stakeholders and political actors in the country,” Kamugisha stated.

The affidavit names the affected individuals as Akol Hellen Odeke, Norma Susan Otai, and Alupo Mercy Marion. According to the Commission, all three were given the chance to contest the tribunal’s decision but failed to present evidence within the stipulated period.

Alupo Mercy is the National Unity Platform (NUP) candidate, Norma Otai is the FDC candidate while Akol Hellen attempted to run with Among in the NRM primaries and she was disqualified for apparently not having a house in Bukedea

“The 1st Respondent formally withdrew from review proceedings and informed the 4th Respondent that she was not interested in challenging the decision of the parish tribunal,” the affidavit reads in part.

Kamugisha further emphasized that the principles of fairness and natural justice were respected.

“The Commission under MIN Comp/012/2025 noted that the 1st, 2nd, and 3rd Respondents were given 10 days of Natural Justice under the law to challenge the recommendations to the tribunal and therefore a right to a fair hearing was available and not utilized,” he affirmed.

He added that the Commission found no contrary evidence to overturn the tribunal’s recommendations.

“The Commission during review upheld the decision of the Parish tribunals of Kopeta Parish, Kolir Sub county, Kotolut Parish, Kidongole Sub county, recommending deletion of the 1st, 2nd, and 3rd Respondents based on the evidence adduced by the parties,” Kamugisha stated.