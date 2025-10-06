Museveni orders probe into alleged irregularities in NRM primaries

President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni has directed a forensic probe into alleged irregularities in the recently concluded NRM primary elections, warning that anyone found guilty of election fraud will face serious consequences.

In a letter dated September 19, 2025, addressed toTugume Ronald Apuuli of Jabo & Company Advocates, the President acknowledged concerns raised about possible mistakes in the decisions of the NRM Electoral Commission and the Tribunal.

“Thanks so much for taking the trouble to furnish me with some facts,” Museveni wrote.

He added, “My observations are as follow: using the people who voted for the woman Member of Parliament and assuming that those members should be enough to elect the Constituency Member of Parliament, may not be correct. Why? It is because some of the voters may have chosen the woman but not the MP. It is an interesting option, but not correct.”

The President expressed concern about allegations of vote tampering.

“The voter could lead in the area of altering the results. Why? The voting and counting and declaration of results took place during day time. If results were altered at night, the culprits can be caught,” he emphasized.

Museveni further assured that he remains committed to protecting the integrity of the electoral process.

“As Chairperson of the NRM but also a Ugandan, I am able to fight fraud using the laws. To alter results is a crime and anybody found guilty will go to prison for a period not exceeding five (5) years,” he warned.

In the same directive, the Head of State ordered Brigadier General Henry Isoke to work closely with Apuuli to verify the claims through public testimonies.

“By the copy of this letter, I direct Brigadier General Henry Isoke to liaise with you so that he forensically checks with the public who witnessed all that and advise me,” Museveni instructed.

The letter was copied to the NRM Vice-Chairperson, the Secretary General, the NRM Electoral Commission, the NRM Members of Parliament, and social media platforms.