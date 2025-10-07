Tycoon Sudhir honors late son Rajiv with tower sign on Kampala skyline

Kampala’s skyline has taken on new meaning after the “RR” sign was placed on top of the 19-floor RR Pearl Tower One along Yusuf Lule Road. The large metallic letters, clearly visible across the city, are a lasting tribute from businessman Sudhir Ruparelia to his late son, Rajiv Ruparelia.

For Sudhir, the founder of the Ruparelia Group this is more than a company rebranding. It is a personal way to keep his son’s memory alive. Rajiv, who died in a car accident on May 3, 2025, at only 28 years old was widely seen as the next leader of the family’s businesses in real estate, hospitality and finance. His death shocked the country and left many Ugandans mourning the loss of a young, promising businessman.

During the cremation ceremony at the Hindu Crematorium in Lugogo, held on May 6, Sudhir broke down in tears as family, friends and dignitaries paid tribute to Rajiv’s life. Since then, the family has continued to find ways to remember him, turning grief into meaningful action.

The “RR” letters now placed on the tower stand for Rajiv Ruparelia and also for the Ruparelia brand. The tower, originally known as Park Tower One, was renamed RR Pearl Tower One to reflect Rajiv’s influence and contribution to the Ruparelia Group’s projects. Rajiv had a deep interest in property development and was closely involved in the early plans for the Pearl Business Park.

This tower represents Rajiv’s dreams and hard work. It’s a reminder that his spirit continues to guide the family.

Developed by Meera Investments, a company under the Ruparelia Group, RR Pearl Tower One is designed to host top companies looking for modern office space. It is also part of the larger Pearl Business Park project, which will have ten towers that are expected to change Kampala’s city landscape.

As night falls and the “RR” lights up across the skyline, it stands as a sign of love, memory, and hope, a father’s way of saying that even though his son is gone, his legacy still shines over Kampala.