BrighterMonday Uganda, IUIU partner to host Eastern Region career fair in Mbale

BrighterMonday Uganda (BMU), one of the country’s leading online recruitment platforms, has joined hands with the Islamic University in Uganda (IUIU) to launch the BrighterMonday Uganda Career Fair: Eastern Edition to decentralise employment opportunities and empower young people.

The announcement was made during a joint press briefing held at IUIU’s Kampala Campus, with the event slated for October 17–18, 2025, at the university’s Main Campus in Mbale City. It will be the first large-scale career fair of its kind in Eastern Uganda this year.

Present at the unveiling were key officials including Dr. Taha Ahmad Kasule, Director of IUIU Kampala Campus; Dr. Yunus Walusimbi, Dean of the Faculty of Management Studies; Imma Audrey Grace, Head of Learning and Development at BrighterMonday Uganda; and Jeff Luboga, Head of Workforce Development.

Dr. Kasule reaffirmed the university’s dedication to producing graduates who are ready for the job market.

“At IUIU, we believe academic achievement must translate into employability. This partnership bridges classroom learning with real-world opportunities and prepares our graduates for dignified work,” he said.

He urged students to seize the opportunity, noting that IUIU’s career development initiatives are aligned with Uganda’s employment goals under Vision 2030.

Speaking on behalf of BrighterMonday Uganda, Imma Audrey Grace emphasised the significance of taking such initiatives beyond Kampala.

“We’re thrilled to collaborate with IUIU. The Eastern Region is rich with untapped talent, and this fair will connect over 40 top employers directly with young professionals eager to join the workforce,” she said.

Grace added that the event is not merely about job placements but also about long-term career empowerment.

“This isn’t just a job fair; it’s a comprehensive career development experience that blends recruitment, training, and professional networking to ensure young people are not only employed but sustainably employable,”Grace said.

Uganda’s youth aged 18 to 30 make up more than 22 percent of the population, and the fair aims to provide much-needed career pathways for this growing demographic.

More than 5,000 job seekers from across Eastern Uganda and neighbouring regions are expected to attend. Participants will engage with employers from key sectors such as agribusiness, manufacturing, trade, and telecommunications, as well as attend workshops on CV writing, interview preparation, communication, and entrepreneurship.