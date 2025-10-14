Ethiopia accuses Egypt of hostile ambitions over River Nile and reaffirms right to equitable water use

Ethiopia has condemned Egypt’s hostile rhetoric and hegemonic ambitions over the Nile River and the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD) asserting that Cairo’s approach undermines regional cooperation and mutual benefit among Nile Basin countries.

In a statement released by Ethiopia’s Ministry of Water and Energy, Addis Ababa said Egypt continues to cling to colonial-era mindsets and unfounded claims of historic rights to the Nile waters while disregarding the sovereignty and needs of other riparian nations.

“Egypt has intensified its hostile rhetoric against Ethiopia over the Nile River and the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam. This belligerent approach has been a gathering routinely used to advance Egypt’s unlawful and hegemonic ambitions over the Nile River Basin,” the statement reads.

The ministry criticized Egypt’s recent remarks portraying its development assistance to African nations as a gesture of solidarity, arguing that such statements misrepresent the spirit of true African cooperation.

“Egypt’s skewed interpretation of African solidarity is evident in such statements,” it added.

The statement further reads,“In this limited view, Nile Basin countries are portrayed as recipients of symbolic Egyptian assistance; a well here, a solar panel there rather than equal partners in development.”

Ethiopia emphasized that genuine solidarity requires acknowledging “the right of all nations and peoples to development” and respecting each country’s fair share of the Nile’s resources.

“Genuine solidarity requires recognizing the legitimate right of all riparian countries to utilize the Nile fairly and equitably as a shared resource,” the ministry noted.

The statement accused Egypt of employing “proxy shenanigans” and “ill-conceived attempts” to pressure Ethiopia into abandoning its rightful use of the Nile’s waters. It reaffirmed that Ethiopia, as the source of 85 percent of the river’s flow, will not be deterred.

“Ethiopia’s rise is a reality that cannot be reversed despite all the machinations and misguided policies of its adversaries,” the statement declared.

The ministry also praised Ethiopia’s record of professionalism in dam management and environmental sustainability, pointing to the Green Legacy Initiative as a model Egypt could learn from.

“Ethiopia’s Green Legacy Initiative afforestation drive and its salutary effect on the GERD are lessons Egypt should draw from,” it stated.

Ethiopia reaffirmed its commitment to diplomacy and regional cooperation through the Nile Basin Cooperative Framework Agreement (CFA), the only inclusive basin-wide treaty in the region. The ministry reiterated that Ethiopia “has never initiated diplomatic spats or issued unwarranted belligerent statements” and remains open to dialogue based on equality and mutual respect.

“Water security can only mean equitable and reasonable utilization of the Nile River by all riparian states,” the ministry noted.