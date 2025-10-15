UNBS Executive Director Kasigwa sent on forced leave over misconduct probe

The Executive Director of the Uganda National Bureau of Standards (UNBS), Eng. James Kasigwa has been directed to take annual leave effective October 15, 2025, to allow investigations into allegations of misconduct, corruption, and mismanagement.

The directive was issued by the Ministry of Trade, Industry, and Cooperatives in a letter dated October 7, 2025, and signed by the Permanent Secretary. The letter was received at the UNBS headquarters on October 13, 2025.

“I write with reference to the task which I recently assigned to the National Standards Council, in which I directed the Council to assess the validity, authenticity, and significance of the various allegations leveled against you,” reads part of the letter.

The Ministry explained that sending Kasigwa on 30 working days of annual leave will enable the National Standards Council to freely conduct inquiries, hearings, and interviews with key witnesses and staff.

To ensure continuity in leadership, Kasigwa has been instructed to hand over to Ms. Patricia Bageine Ejalu, the Deputy Executive Director for Standards, who will serve as Acting Executive Director during his absence.

“The said Patricia Bageine Ejalu will serve as the Acting Executive Director of UNBS until your return, at the end of your leave,”the letter further states.

The handover process, scheduled for October 14, 2025, was witnessed by the Chairperson of the National Standards Council, Eng. James Kalibbala.

The Ministry emphasized that the decision reflects its commitment to accountability and transparency in managing public institutions, particularly one as critical as UNBS, which safeguards product quality and consumer protection. There were also reports of influence peddling in the acquisition of land in Mbale and other areas where the agency wanted to construct regional office.