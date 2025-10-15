Buganda mourns Raila Odinga, says his family relationship with kingdom dates back to Mutesa era

The Katikiiro of Buganda Kingdom (Premier), Mr Charles Peter Mayiga, has joined both local and international leaders to mourn the sudden death of former Kenyan Prime Minister and veteran politician Raila Odinga.

Mr Mayiga said the kingdom has enjoyed longstanding ties with the Odinga family, describing their relationship as “long and close,” dating back to the era of Ssekabaka Edward Mutesa II. In a message shared on his official X (formerly Twitter) account just a few moments after Odinga was pronounced dead, Mr Mayiga expressed profound sadness over Odinga’s passing, acknowledging the late leader’s

contributions to the political landscape and constitutional development. “I express my condolences to members of his family, friends, Kenyans, and all East Africans. May the Lord receive his soul,” he wrote. Mr Mayiga also recognized Odinga’s achievements beyond politics, noting his influence as a businessman and his broad impact on East Africa’s socio-economic and political spheres.

In 2013, Odinga was invited to attend Kabaka’s Coronation Anniversary in Mengo Palace, commonly known as Lubiri, where he was a special guest and President Museveni was the chief guest. Raila Odinga, aged 80, passed away on the morning of October 15, 2025, from cardiac arrest while undergoing treatment at an Ayurvedic hospital in Kochi, Kerala, India.

The situation worsened during a morning walk on the hospital campus, and despite efforts to resuscitate him, he was pronounced dead shortly after 9 am local time.