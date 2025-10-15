Museveni to NRM losers: Don’t stand as independents

President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni has cautioned National Resistance Movement (NRM) Members of Parliament who lost in the party primaries against contesting as independents in the forthcoming elections, warning that such moves could divide the ruling party and give the opposition an advantage.

Speaking during a meeting with NRM MPs and independent legislators who signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the NRM at State Lodge Arua, President Museveni said internal disagreements should never override the broader goal of unity and progress within the party.

“In this case, if you are annoyed and stand as an independent, and then the other flag bearer is there, what if you now divide the vote and the opposition takes the constituency? How will you forgive yourself?” Museveni asked.

Accompanied by First Lady and Minister of Education and Sports, Maama Janet Museveni, the President acknowledged complaints from some MPs who claimed they were cheated during the primaries but advised them to seek legal redress instead of running as independents.

“If it was an electoral offense, why don’t you get me the facts? If they altered the results, then we can act criminally against those involved and they can end up in prison. There’s a legal way to go about it and crime has no time limit,” he said.

Museveni reminded the aggrieved MPs that divisions had previously cost the NRM several parliamentary seats, especially in Buganda, where over 21 constituencies were lost due to split votes between party flag bearers and independents.

“So this is where you need to be very careful. You should ask yourself, should I be involved in dividing the NRM? For me, I wouldn’t do that,” he said.

He further urged those contesting to remain disciplined and loyal to the Movement’s cause.

“Where there are NRM and opposition candidates, I wouldn’t advise you to come as an independent. Because if you do and things go wrong, you will be the one to blame. Even where there are only NRMs, I would prefer you use the law, so that you don’t confuse our people,” the President cautioned.

However, despite the President’s guidance, some NRM MPs who lost in the primaries have declared their intention to run as independents in the 2026 general elections.

According to Anthony Esenu, the Chairperson of the NRM MPs who lost in the primaries, Museveni met with the group on Monday, October 13, 2025, in Arua, where he offered conditional guidance on their next political steps.

“The President invited us to go and meet him as NRM independents who expressed the intention to run as independents, and he has given us the green light to stand. In his go-ahead, he has provided some guidance if you are in a constituency where there is a strong opposition candidate, he has advised that the independents sit with the flag bearers and resolve the issue of one of them standing,” Esenu told the media.

He added that in areas where the opposition is weak or absent, Museveni indicated he would not interfere.

“In his view, he would prefer to have the flag bearer continue. But where there is no strong opposition, he said he will just observe and let us sort ourselves, knowing that whoever wins will still be NRM,” Esenu explained.

Mbarara Woman MP Margaret Rwebyambu Ayebare defended the decision of some MPs to contest as independents, saying it was not an act of rebellion but a protest against irregularities during the primaries.

“But we are not contesting as independents because we are out of the party or hate it. We are only refuting the irregularities that came out of the primaries,” Rwebyambu said.

“People should know that we are contesting against the results, not against the party. And for that reason, I want to thank His Excellency for looking at us as his own children of the NRM,” she added.

Meanwhile, Museveni advised politicians to avoid joining politics when financially unstable, warning that it often leads to debt and poor performance in leadership.

“You shouldn’t join politics when you are poor. If you have like Shs400 million, inject at least 40 percent of it in politics, not all. Build yourself economically, take a soft loan, and when you are stable, come back to serve the country effectively,” the President said.

He added that leaders must prioritize stability and financial discipline to ensure a stronger political foundation for Uganda.

“You shouldn’t go into debt because of politics. That way, we can build a very stable leadership in this country,” he said.

The meeting was attended by Deputy Speaker of Parliament Rt. Hon. Thomas Tayebwa, Ministers, and NRM Central Executive Committee (CEC) members.

Museveni further called for unity and discipline among NRM members and emphasized that loyalty to the Movement remains essential for continued political stability and national development.