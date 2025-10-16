ASP Nsiima granted bail

The Kampala City Hall Court has granted a cash bail disgraced Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP), Clive Nsiima in the assault on Shell Kyanja supermarket attendant Ms Pellan Atuhumuriize case after spending two days on remand at Luzira Prison.

Nsiima was captured in a viral video slapping Atuhumuriize at Shell Kyanja, after she reminded him to pay Shs30,000 for beer and a packet of rough rider condoms he had purchased from the supermarket.

Grade One Magistrate Nicholas Aisu granted Nsiima a cash bail of Shs1 million, while his three sureties were each bonded at Shs5 million to ensure his return to court for trial.

In his ruling, his worship Aisu noted that the accused had substantial sureties, was not facing any other charges, and had no history of skipping bail

“The accused still enjoys the right to the presumption of innocence as he has not pleaded guilty. He has presented substantial sureties, and there is no record showing he has ever jumped bail or has other pending charges,” Magistrate Aisu ruled.

The court further noted that despite the public outrage triggered by the viral video, the law presumes every accused person innocent until proven guilty.

Nsiima also faces dismissal from the Uganda Police Force after the force’s court recommended his dismissal following disciplinary and criminal proceedings against him over assaulting a female supermarket attendant Ms Pellan Atuhumuriize at Shell Kyanja.

Police spokesperson ACP Rusoke Kituuma has in a statement released on Monday noted that the force had arraigned Nsiima before it’s disciplinary court on two occasions and charged him with scandalous behavior.

“On 6th October 2025, a video circulated on social media showing ASP Nsiima Clive assaulting a female attendant at a Shell fuel station. Following this, ASP Nsiima was apprehended and detained in police custody”.

“He appeared in the police disciplinary court on Tuesday, 7 October 2025, and Friday October 10, 2025, where he was charged with behaving scandalously.